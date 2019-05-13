Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

TEPCO conducts test to halt water injection into crippled reactor

FUKUSHIMA

The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant conducted a test on Monday to temporarily halt the water being injected into one of the reactors that suffered a core meltdown in the wake of the 2011 accident.

Through the test, which is the first of its kind, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) plans to obtain data on how the temperature inside the No. 2 reactor could rise in the event of an emergency and use the input to update its response.

More than eight years on from the start of what has become one of the world's worst nuclear crises, TEPCO continues to pour water inside the Nos. 1 to 3 reactors to keep the melted fuel debris inside them cool.

At 10:40 a.m. Monday, TEPCO completely halted the water injection into the No. 2 unit, which usually receives around 3 tons of coolant per hour.

The power company resumed the injection operation at around 6:20 p.m., pouring about 1.5 tons of water per hour into the reactor.

The utility plans to increase the injection by about 0.5 ton every 24 hours until the amount reaches the level prior to the test.

The company will monitor the reactor's condition until May 24.

When the pouring restarted, the temperature at the bottom of the reactor pressure vessel, a container that is supposed to hold the fuel, was 25.7 C, compared to about 24.5 C before the test.

TEPCO expects the reading to keep rising for several days up to around 28 C.

Hit by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, the Fukushima nuclear complex lost nearly all its power sources and consequently the ability to cool the reactors and spent fuel pools at the Nos. 1 to 4 units.

The conditions of the reactors are now kept relatively stable through recovery efforts, but a massive amount of contaminated water has accumulated at the plant as a result.

