TEPCO to employ foreign workers at Fukushima plant under new visa system

The operator of the disaster-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant plans to allow foreigners to work at the complex through a new visa program that started earlier this month to address Japan's acute labor shortage, company officials said Thursday.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) has told dozens of its subcontractors that foreigners coming to Japan under the recently adopted scheme may engage in the work of decommissioning the plant.
Foreigners may also take up building cleaning roles and work in the provision of food services, the company said.
To prevent unsafe levels of radiation exposure, TEPCO said foreign workers must have Japanese language abilities that allow them to accurately understand the risks and to follow procedures and orders communicated to them in Japanese.
In radiation controlled areas, workers need to carry dosimeters. On average, approximately 4,000 people work for TEPCO subcontractors at the Fukushima Daiichi plant each day.
TEPCO is also considering accepting workers from overseas at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, the officials said. The company aims to reboot reactors at the complex, which have been suspended following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster and have been undergoing renovations since to improve safety.
"The decision to hire foreign workers under the new visa system is up to our subcontractors and we have not set a target figure" for such employees, said a TEPCO official. "We will manage the situation as a company that placed orders" for laborers.
The new system was implemented on April 1 to bring in mainly blue-collar foreign workers to 14 labor-hungry sectors including construction, farming and nursing care. TEPCO has confirmed with the Justice Ministry that holders of visas under the latest scheme are eligible to work at the Fukushima plant.
To address exploitation fears under the new visa system, the Justice Ministry issued an ordinance requiring employers to pay wages equivalent to or higher than those of Japanese nationals.
Every person working at the plant, either Japanese or foreign, has a limit on how much radiation they may be exposed to, but due to the complex nature of secondary employment arrangements, oversight is proving a challenge.
In May last year, six people on the Japanese government's foreign trainee program were found to have engaged in construction work at the Fukushima plant despite TEPCO's ban on program participants working at the complex. The six were hired by one of the utility's subcontractors.
The Justice Ministry does not allow foreign trainees working under the program, aimed at transferring skills to developing countries, to engage in decommissioning work as the skills acquired would have no application in their home country. The internship scheme is often criticized as a cover for companies to import cheap labor.© KYODO
Kenji Fujimori
Contaminate the foreigners?
otherworldly
Yes, That has always been the plan. What Japanese would want to work around the worlds most prolific nuclear disaster in the history of the world.
J-Dake
Yeah, didn't see THIS coming at all.
sf2k
This is Japan's problem. Zero foreign workers should be involved, they'll obviously just be exploited
Only_In_Japan
Exploited? No! /s
Do the hustle
Employed or enslaved. You can bet these foreign trainees will be holding the dirty end of the stick. Let’s hope they are paid the full entitlements for danger money and living allowances and the money is not pocketed by the scalping employment agency.
ListenTheTruth
Without doubt non-Japanese already work for this appalling company, doing some real dangerous labor. Their rights and conditions will be worse than those Japanese pulled from the streets of Kamagasaki.
zichi
That is just plain wrong. It's already very wrong that Japanese workers are employed vis a chain of several contractors and sub contractors, with each taking a cut of the money cake. There should be just one main contractors and all workers are employed with them.
They should be entitled to full benefits such as healthcare and health checks. Vacations and paid days off for National Holidays. Pensions.
That will be ignored. Once a worker is exposed to more than 50 millisievert per year or a total of 100 millisievert over 5 years, they must stop working at the site.
At the peak of the work there were more than 8,000 workers on site every day but most of the cleaning up and removing of debris is finished. The level has dropped to about 4,000 workers.
Many of the former nuclear gypsies work on the site.
sensei258
How desperate would people have to be to volunteer to work at Fukushima? But there are those who put the needs of their families ahead of their own safety
ListenTheTruth
@Zich, “contractors”, you’re being too kind with your descriptions, spell it out: organised crime, the Yakuza. That’s who “owns” these people and their salary.
sf2k
It's not like anyone caught is going to go to jail or anything. Hence the layers of contractors. Business as usual