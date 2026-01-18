TEPCO faces alarm trouble ahead of its 1st reactor restart since Fukushima disaster

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc investigated a control-rod alarm failure at its nuclear reactor in central Japan ahead of this week's planned restart -- its first since the 2011 Fukushima disaster -- but has yet to decide whether to delay it, people close to the matter said Sunday.

The alarm, designed to go off when two or more control rods are withdrawn from the reactor fuel core, did not sound during a test Saturday at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear complex. The utility is making progress in pinpointing the cause of the problem and is examining whether the planned restart of the No. 6 reactor on Tuesday needs to be postponed, the sources said.

During the test, workers withdrew one rod and then tried to pull out another, but the alarm did not activate, according to TEPCO. The company judged that the glitch could threaten the reactor's safe operation and suspended the control-rod test.

The reactor contains 872 fuel assemblies and its fission is controlled by operating 205 control rods, TEPCO said.

The firm's seven reactors at the plant in Niigata Prefecture have been offline for checks since March 2012 and have been unable to restart amid public concern over the safety of nuclear power in Japan following the Fukushima disaster.

The Nos. 6 and 7 reactors cleared nuclear regulators' safety checks in 2017 but were temporarily barred from operation due to inadequate counterterrorism measures.

