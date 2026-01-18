 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant Image: Reuters/Issei Kato
national

TEPCO faces alarm trouble ahead of its 1st reactor restart since Fukushima disaster

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc investigated a control-rod alarm failure at its nuclear reactor in central Japan ahead of this week's planned restart -- its first since the 2011 Fukushima disaster -- but has yet to decide whether to delay it, people close to the matter said Sunday.

The alarm, designed to go off when two or more control rods are withdrawn from the reactor fuel core, did not sound during a test Saturday at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear complex. The utility is making progress in pinpointing the cause of the problem and is examining whether the planned restart of the No. 6 reactor on Tuesday needs to be postponed, the sources said.

During the test, workers withdrew one rod and then tried to pull out another, but the alarm did not activate, according to TEPCO. The company judged that the glitch could threaten the reactor's safe operation and suspended the control-rod test.

The reactor contains 872 fuel assemblies and its fission is controlled by operating 205 control rods, TEPCO said.

The firm's seven reactors at the plant in Niigata Prefecture have been offline for checks since March 2012 and have been unable to restart amid public concern over the safety of nuclear power in Japan following the Fukushima disaster.

The Nos. 6 and 7 reactors cleared nuclear regulators' safety checks in 2017 but were temporarily barred from operation due to inadequate counterterrorism measures.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo