Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

TEPCO finds no obstacles to removing fuel rods from Fukushima reactor

0 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc on Wednesday found no obstacles in its planned removal of radioactive fuel rods from the spent fuel pool of the No. 2 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

TEPCO confirmed the findings when it conducted an internal probe into the reactor for the first time since the 2011 disaster. The investigation is expected to run through Friday.

Using a remotely operated underwater robot to photograph the interior of the pool, submerged fuel rods and their storage racks were checked for any damage.

Although white sediment was discovered on the aluminum alloy racks, it is believed to have formed from a reaction between aluminum and elements in sea water that was injected into the pool to cool the fuel during the disaster.

Similar sediment was found in the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors' pools, from which fuel rods have already been removed, but it did not affect the process, according to TEPCO.

Similar to the Nos. 1 and 3 reactors, the No. 2 reactor suffered a core meltdown after it temporarily lost its cooling functions in its spent fuel pool, but the building was spared from a hydrogen explosion.

As such, the pool is thought to be free of debris and in a relatively stable condition.

High radiation levels on the top floor of the reactor building, where the pool storing a total of 615 spent and unspent fuel rods sits, have delayed cleanup efforts.

But the progress of decontamination has now enabled inspections to at least be carried out remotely.

A new facility complete with equipment to carry out the fuel rods and a crane will be built on the south side of the No. 2 nuclear reactor building, with the removal process slated to begin sometime between fiscal 2024 to 2026.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Trending In Tokyo: Let The Choco-Mint Mania Begin!

Savvy Tokyo

Photos from Black Lives Matter March in Osaka with Over 1,000 Protesters

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Financial Independence For Your Teens With The Gaica Prepaid Card

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

10 Quiet Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

7 Ethical Animal Experiences Around Japan

Savvy Tokyo