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TEPCO halts cooling of spent fuel pool at Fukushima Daini plant

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FUKUSHIMA

The operator of the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant being decommissioned said Sunday it halted cooling of a spent fuel pool after receiving an alert about a pump malfunction.

According to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, the alarm for the spent fuel pool of the No. 1 reactor was triggered at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Workers shut down the pump after smoke was confirmed at the site, suspending the pool's cooling.

The four-reactor Fukushima Daini plant is located about 12 kilometers south of the Fukushima Daiichi plant, devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

TEPCO has decided to decommission both complexes following the disaster.

The latest incident has not affected the radiation level outside, and no one has been injured, TEPCO said. The company is investigating the cause.

The No. 1 unit spent fuel pool at the Fukushima Daini complex stores 2,334 used fuel assemblies, as well as 200 new fuel ones.

The water temperature at the time when the cooling system was halted was 26.5 C, and it will take about eight days to exceed the temperature level set for safe operation, according to TEPCO.

© KYODO

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