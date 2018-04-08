Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

TEPCO in talks to form joint venture to cut procurement costs

TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) is in talks with two other electric utilities to set up a joint venture to procure power grid equipment, sources with knowledge of the matter said Saturday.

TEPCO hopes to form the joint venture with Tohoku Electric Power Co and Hokkaido Electric Power Co during the current fiscal year through March 2019, the sources said.

The joint venture would take advantage of economies of scale to buy equipment such as electrical wires at a lower cost. TEPCO also plans to call on Chubu Electric Power Co and Hokuriku Electric Power Co to participate.

The new company is expected to be based in Fukushima Prefecture, chosen both because of its geographical centrality in relation to the three utilities and to create jobs in a region that is still recovering from the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis.

TEPCO also is in talks with Japan's eight other major electric utilities to enable the companies to share surplus power generation capacity.

TEPCO hopes to eventually reshuffle the means of transmitting and distributing electricity, which it says could save the industry several billions of yen annually.

