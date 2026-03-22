TEPCO nuclear plant in Niigata resumes generation, part replaced

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc on Sunday resumed power generation and transmission at a nuclear reactor in central Japan after replacing a cracked metal part found to have caused a fault signal that prompted its removal from the grid.

An alarm went off earlier this month indicating a possible electricity leak at the recently rebooted No. 6 reactor of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear complex in Niigata Prefecture.

TEPCO concluded that a damaged electric conductor linking a power generator and earthing device had triggered the alarm, not an electricity leak.

Commercial operation was due to begin on Wednesday but has been postponed until April following the recent incident.

Located on the Sea of Japan coast about 220 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, the unit became in January the first reactor to be restarted by TEPCO since its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power complex suffered meltdowns in the wake of the 2011 major earthquake and tsunami.

© KYODO