 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Electric Power Co's Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant Image: REUTERS file
national

TEPCO nuclear plant transmits electricity for 1st time in 14 years

0 Comments
TOKYO

A reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant began power generation and transmission on a trial basis Monday, as Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc geared up to resume nuclear power supply for the first time in 14 years.

TEPCO, still grappling with the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, plans to start full-fledged electricity transmission from the No. 6 unit at the seven-reactor plant in Niigata Prefecture on March 18. The complex is located 220 kilometers northwest of Tokyo.

The No. 6 reactor in late January became TEPCO's first reactor to be brought back online since the meltdowns at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex in the wake of the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. The unit will supply electricity to Tokyo and its nearby areas.

TEPCO started running a turbine powered by steam generated by heat from the reactor at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday and confirmed there were no abnormalities. It then began transmitting electricity at 2:55 a.m. on Monday.

The operator plans to disconnect the power generator from the grid and then reconnect it multiple times before the trial ends, boosting its output gradually to 50 percent from 20 percent and then to its maximum level.

The last time electricity was transmitted from the No. 6 unit was in late March 2012 before it was shut down for a regular checkup.

Another reactor at the nuclear power plant is also expected to be restarted, with approval already secured from Japan's nuclear watchdog.

Most of the country's nuclear reactors remain offline, with safety concerns among residents near plants persisting after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident.

With its push for decarbonization, the government is now seeking to make maximum use of nuclear power by restarting reactors that meet stringent safety standards.

The No. 6 unit was rebooted Jan 21 but was shut down after an alarm went off during work to withdraw control rods from the reactor. It went back online on Feb 9.

Monday's electricity transmission was also delayed from its initial schedule as a device to measure neutrons inside the reactor did not function properly.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo