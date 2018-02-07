TEPCO ordered to pay Y1.1 bil in damages to Fukushima residents

A court on Wednesday ordered Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) to pay 1.1 billion yen in compensation to residents of a city in Fukushima Prefecture for psychological damage suffered as a result of the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The Tokyo District Court ordered the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to pay the combined sum to 318 of 321 plaintiffs who had sought 11 billion yen in compensation, claiming they had suffered psychological damage as a result of being uprooted from their homes in the Odaka district of the city of Minamisoma.

The claims of the three remaining plaintiffs were rejected, with the court citing their lack of residence in the district, located within 20 kilometers of the power plant.

The latest ruling is the fourth among around 30 similar lawsuits filed nationwide by people who were forced to leave their hometowns after three reactors melted down at the plant in the days after the magnitude-9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011.

The amount of damages ordered in the latest ruling was the highest after the district courts in Gunma, Chiba and Fukushima prefectures ordered either TEPCO and the state or just TEPCO to pay damages.

The plaintiffs have experienced a "significant change to their lives amounting to unprecedented damage," said Presiding Judge Yuko Mizuno, recognizing the plaintiffs suffered during their lengthy evacuation.

The court ordered TEPCO to add 3.3 million yen of damages per person to the 8.5 million yen the operator has already announced to pay under government compensation guidelines.

The plaintiffs had asked for an addition of 32 million yen per person. They will consider whether to appeal the ruling, while TEPCO said it will carefully review the ruling before deciding whether to accept it.

"I cannot accept (the ruling). My life in the past has not been restored," one of the plaintiffs, Norio Kamei, 67, told a press conference after the ruling.

Residents of the district were ordered to evacuate after the nuclear disaster until the order was partially lifted in July 2016.

While around 12,800 people lived in the district before the disaster, the population had dropped to about 2,400 as of December 2017, according to the city.

