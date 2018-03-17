TEPCO, other utilities eye 1st joint nuclear plant project

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) and other major utilities will start talks this spring on jointly building and operating a nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, sources close to the matter say.

The plan involves TEPCO's Higashidori nuclear power plant in Aomori Prefecture whose construction was suspended following meltdowns at the firm's Fukushima Daiichi power plant in March 2011. Tohoku Electric Power Co, Chubu Electric Power Co, and Japan Atomic Power Co are expected to join, according to the sources.

Kansai Electric Power Co is also considering joining a group to discuss the role of each utility and how to shoulder the huge costs related to the Higashidori plant, they said.

The government, which holds the majority of TEPCO's voting rights through a state-backed bailout fund, is expected to support the move.

TEPCO, which began constructing the Higashidori plant in January 2011, hopes to compile a joint venture plan around fiscal 2020.

Struggling under huge compensation payments over the Fukushima nuclear crisis and plant decommissioning costs, TEPCO aims to rebuild itself through realigning its nuclear business. The utility has been asking other power companies since late last year to join the construction of the Higashidori plant.

Other utilities may benefit from the joint business as they can share know-how and resources through it at a time when profitability is deteriorating due to suspensions of nuclear power plants for tighter safety screening introduced after the Fukushima disaster.

Still, many utilities remain wary that teaming up with the crisis-hit TEPCO could increase their burden of shouldering plant decommissioning costs in the future.

© KYODO