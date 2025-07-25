 Japan Today
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant
File photo shows the No. 3 reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in February 2018. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Image: Kyodo
national

TEPCO plans waste building demolition ahead of debris cleanup

TOKYO

The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has submitted a plan to demolish a building next to the No. 3 reactor to make way for the removal of radioactive fuel debris, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

Knocking down the structure, a radioactive waste disposal building, is expected to be time-consuming, potentially hindering plans by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and the government to fully decommission the plant between 2041 and 2051.

The government and TEPCO hope to begin retrieving melted fuel from the reactors that suffered core meltdowns more than a decade ago, starting in the early 2030s. An estimated 880 tons of fuel debris remain in the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 reactors.

The disposal building contains storage tanks of resin used to purify water from the reactor cooling process that must be analyzed for radioactivity before demolition. Additional space is also needed to store the waste currently held in the structure.

At the same time, TEPCO has submitted another proposal to the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp. to remove the debris without demolishing the building. The two sides will announce the results of their deliberation next week.

Samples of melted fuel weighing less than a gram each were retrieved from the No. 2 nuclear reactor in November 2024 and in April. The nuclear power plant was struck by a devastating earthquake and ensuing tsunami in March 2011.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Where's those debris will end up, will be outside that prefecture? Where ? Please explain that to public.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/east-asia/japan-dilemma-recycling-contaminated-soil-radiation-fukushima-nuclear-disaster-5161706

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/05/27/japan/japan-fukushima-soil-reuse/

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

