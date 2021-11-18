Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tanks used to store radioactive water are seen at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae/File
national

TEPCO says impact from release of Fukushima water will be minimal

By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant says that a data simulation of its planned release of treated radioactive water into the sea suggests it would have an extremely small impact on the environment, marine life and humans.

The Japanese government and the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, say they will start gradually releasing the water in the spring of 2023 so hundreds of storage tanks at the plant can be removed to make room for facilities needed for its decommissioning.

The plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan's neighbors, including China and South Korea.

TEPCO plans to send the water through an undersea tunnel and discharge it about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) away from the coastal power plant after treating and diluting it with large amounts of seawater.

According to the simulation, radiation levels of seawater right above the release point temporarily increased slightly but quickly fell to normal levels, TEPCO said, Exposure to radioactivity was significantly lower than the maximum safe levels set by international organizations, it said.

Government and TEPCO officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the contaminated water, but all other isotopes selected for treatment can be reduced to safe levels. Controlled release of tritium from normal nuclear plants is a routine global practice, officials say.

The simulation showed a slight rise in tritium levels within 2-3 kilometers (1.2-1.8 miles) from the plant, TEPCO official Junichi Matsumoto said.

But some experts say the long-term impact on marine life from low-dose exposures is still unknown.

The estimated radiation exposure for local fisherman in coastal areas, and for people who regularly consume seafood from the region was much less than 1 millisievert, an annual dose considered safe, TEPCO said.

Japan has requested help from the U.N. nuclear agency to ensure the discharge meets international safety standards and to gain the understanding of the international community.

A six-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency, currently in Japan, visited the plant on Tuesday to inspect preparations for the planned discharge.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 severely damaged three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, causing large amounts of contaminated cooling water to leak. The water has been stored in about 1,000 tanks which the operator says will reach their capacity late next year.

No reason to doubt if they say so.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Minimal for some might not be minimal for others.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

i want see a proof.

president of TEPCO will need to drink this water on front of cameras on front of public at least 1 liter with all of his family member 1 bottle each .

gambaroze!kampai!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why don't the top executives dig a hole in their backyard and dump it there so they'll have a pool party next summer with the family. After all, the risk is minimal they say

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Since it's safe, the solution is simple. Connect the pipes to the main water supplies. Go on, do it Japan and show the whole world that you're not a liar.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Minimal impact on the environment? How much is too much?

Theyve been staying this water is not contaminated and is safe to drink. Now, they are stating it will have an impact on the environment. They have spouted so much gobble about this water it’s difficult to believe anything they say.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

According to my simulation TEPCO shouldn’t be trusted with anything and should be regulated severely.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

