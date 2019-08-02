Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

TEPCO starts dismantling exhaust stack at crippled Fukushima plant

0 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc has begun dismantling part of the damaged and contaminated exhaust stack at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

After the deadly earthquake and tsunami in 2011 hit the plant and disabled its cooling functions, TEPCO released highly radioactive vapor through the exhaust stack as the utility scrambled to reduce pressure inside the No. 1 reactor's containment vessel that had increased.

TEPCO aims to reduce the risk from the 120-meter joint exhaust stack for the Nos. 1 and 2 reactors after finding fractures in metal poles supporting the chimney structure.

As the area still has high levels of radiation, a local firm undertaking the task has set up a room distant from the site to remotely control a device deployed on a large crane to slice the structure.

The dismantling work, regarded as an important process toward the decommissioning of the plant's reactors, is scheduled to be completed within this fiscal year ending in March 2020.

The work was initially scheduled to begin in May, but it was postponed shortly before as a crane was found to be too short for the task.

The nuclear power plant's reactors suffered meltdowns after the quake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, resulting in their spewing massive amounts of radioactive materials into the air.

Subsequent contamination has forced many people in Fukushima and surrounding areas to evacuate and has prevented them from returning.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

