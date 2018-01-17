TEPCO to resume probe inside Fukushima No. 2 reactor on Friday

Workers are seen outside the No. 2 reactor building at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says it will resume an inspection of the crippled No. 2 reactor Friday, using a telescopic arm, hoping to obtain images of melted nuclear fuel.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) aims to investigate the area beneath the reactor pressure vessel through which nuclear fuel is believed to have melted, a step in planning how to remove the fuel for the ultimate decommissioning of the plant.

TEPCO will insert a 13-meter long pipe at the bottom of the pressure vessel and then deploy a camera at the tip of the pipe to film the bottom of the outer primary containment vessel, where fuel is believed to have accumulated.

The device will also measure the temperature and radioactivity levels in the area. The probe is expected to take one day.

In January last year, an inserted camera captured a limited view of the interior of the No. 2 reactor with possible melted fuel.

The following month, TEPCO attempted a survey using a scorpion-shaped robot inside the unit, but it ended in failure due to a technical flaw.

Details of the damage to the reactors remain largely unknown due to high levels of radiation, nearly seven years on from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that wrecked the plant.

The Nos. 1 to 3 units at the four-reactor plant suffered core meltdowns due to a loss of cooling water in the world's worst nuclear crisis since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

