Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Test of U.S.-Japanese missile interceptor fails again

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

A test of a US missile interceptor failed in Hawaii on Wednesday, a defense official said, marking the second such unsuccessful attempt in less than a year.

The test using the Aegis Ashore system occurred at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai, Missile Defense Agency spokesman Mark Wright said in a statement.

Wright said the test was of an SM-3 Block IIA missile, made by arms giant Raytheon and designed to intercept intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

A defense official told AFP the test was a failure and investigators have opened a probe.

Wednesday's failure comes after another unsuccessful test in June of the missile, which is being jointly developed by the United States and Japan.

A test firing in February 2017 was successful.

According to the MDA, America has so far spent about $2.2 billion on the system and Japan about $1 billion.

According to Raytheon, the Block IIA missile is still in testing but is on track for deployment at sea and on land in Poland this year.

The failure comes amid heighted tensions over North Korea's ballistic missile program.

Hawaii is on edge after its Emergency Management Agency triggered mass panic with a false alert of a ballistic missile headed for the Pacific islands.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Top 5 Places To Shop In Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Landing in Japan: Moving Sleekly through Arrival, Immigration and Customs Procedures

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Gender Gap: What Paid Holiday Use Reveals About Parenting In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art and Design

Sado Island Taiko Center (Tatakokan)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Cities

Obuse Town

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri