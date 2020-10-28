Hawaii to allow Japanese visitors to bypass quarantine if they test negative for virus

Starting next week, Hawaii will begin allowing visitors from Japan to bypass the state's 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.
But Japanese travelers will still have to spend two weeks in quarantine upon returning home, which will likely limit the number of people taking advantage of the plan.
The testing option takes effect on Nov 6. Travelers must take a COVID-19 test from an approved clinic or hospital in Japan within 72 hours of their departure.
Hawaii earlier this month implemented a similar testing program for travelers from other parts of the U.S.
Hawaii's tourism-dependent economy gets more travelers from Japan than any other foreign country. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the state would welcome about 5,000 visitors from Japan daily. Those numbers have dwindled to almost none.
Due to the pandemic, Japan continues to prohibit entry to Americans except for exceptional circumstances.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Reckless
Glad to see things opening up slowly. Hope the tests are easy to get.
AG
Great to see, however who will pay from 30,000¥ to 40,000¥ for a PCR in Japan?
Should the government ease the process, and reduce the cost of getting tested - currently an average of 3-4x more expensive than in other developed countries in Europe and America - then many people will certainly enjoy travelling overseas.
Until then, then can open all the borders, only a very small % of people will be able to afford those extra 300-400$.
factchecker
Presume this means citizens, residents excluded right? Not like we can back in with out a truckload of hassle but interested to know if residents are being thought of somewhere.
Monty
One of my japanese Coworker just came back from Europe and he said the test was easy to get in Europe (72 hours in advance) and also here at Tokyo airport.
But even he, as a japanese nationality has to stay in quarantine for 2 weeks in a hotel at the airport.
Before people here said that only foreigners have to do that, but that seems not correct.
Also japanese people who are coming back from overseas have to stay 2 weeks in a hotel at the airport.
Another japanese coworker is supposed to come back from South Africa next month.
Same rule: 72 hours in advance test and 2 weeks quarantine at a hotel at the airport.
Goodlucktoyou
America has 4,000,000 infections. Doesn’t matter how rich you are, returning Japanese will destroy our efforts as this is an island with no testing and limited hospital beds.
sensei258
Travelers must take a COVID-19 test from an approved clinic or hospital in Japan within 72 hours of their departure.
What the article doesn't tell you is that the clinic you use to get your test must be on the approved list of the receiving airline in Hawaii not here in Japan. I just read a story on Google where a family from the US tested negative before they left to go to their timeshare in Hawaii. However, when they got there they were turned back because the place they used was not on the approved list there in Hawaii.