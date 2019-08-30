Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tests of new Haneda airport flight paths begin above central Tokyo

TOKYO

The transport ministry began testing Friday of new flight paths over central Tokyo for international passenger aircraft bound for Haneda airport, as the major air hub looks to boost capacity in time for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The tests, using a small jet owned by the ministry, are scheduled to continue nearly every day until the end of the year before the routes are opened in late March, ministry officials said.

In the tests that began at around 6:20 a.m. and lasted about an hour and a half, the aircraft descended in a southeasterly direction, passing over Tennozu Isle Station in Shinagawa Ward at an altitude of approximately 300 to 400 meters.

A high pitched jet engine noise could be heard for a few seconds as the plane passed over the station before continuing on towards the airport.

Only a certain portion of the planned trial flights were conducted on Friday due to bad weather. The aircraft flew along the southeasterly route twice, descending as it crossed central Tokyo.

The tests, held in accordance with the aviation law, are aimed at checking the airport's operations, including radars and radio communications, to guide aircraft safely toward the runway. Tests using larger aircraft are planned for January onward.

Flights to and from Haneda airport currently fly over Tokyo Bay in order to minimize the impact of aircraft noise on central Tokyo.

