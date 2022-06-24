City in Hyogo Prefecture loses memory drive with info on all 460,000 residents

A Japanese city has been left with more than a headache after admitting a contractor lost a USB containing personal data on all 460,000 residents during a night out.
The city of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture said Thursday that a private contractor, whose name has not been disclosed, was carrying the memory stick during drinks after work.
But the individual, who was working on a municipal pandemic relief program, lost the bag containing the USB on Tuesday evening.
"We deeply regret that we have profoundly harmed the public's trust in the administration of the city," an Amagasaki official told a press conference.
The information was copied onto the USB to facilitate its transfer to a call center in nearby Osaka.
It included the names, genders, addresses, birthdays and other personal information of all the city's residents, as well as tax data and bank account information on some locals, the city said.
But there may be a silver lining, as the city says the data was encrypted and the USB locked with a password. So far, officials said, there was no sign the information had been accessed.
The loss has been reported to police, who are investigating.© 2022 AFP
5 Comments
Login to comment
Bungle
When he lost this small USB drive, did also, and completely coincidentally, find a large wadge of cash?
JeffLee
How and why are governments handing over our personal data to shady corporations!?!?!?
Secret corporations, at that!
I once got a letter from a private company I had never heard of demanding that I tell them my My Number number. The firm said it had been contracted by one of my employers to manage my personal data. I told them to stuff it!
Rodney
A guy I know lost a company laptop on a train. He got demoted and had to sell his house and moved his family to an apartment. Last time I spoke to him his wife had banned him from drinking for the rest his life. I met outside the station combini, he was drinking a beer.
virusrex
All public servants in Japan are required by law to do this to all electronic devices where sensitive information is stored, so at least the person that handled the USB to the contractor did things correctly.
Very soon this incident will be included in the yearly training of cyber-security the officials also have to take.
tamanegi
According to earlier reports yesterday the USB was lost in Suita City, the man had got very drunk, fell asleep in the street and did not wake until sometime between 2-3am on Tuesday morning. Also it was the mayor of Amagasakh that apologized yesterday.
BertieWooster
And there was no back up?
Unbelievable!
On a USB stick?
All the data?
On ONE USB stick?
Apart from the personal data aspect, how much is it going to cost us taxpayers to re-enter all this data onto a new USB stick?