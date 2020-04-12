Japanese health care facilities stretched thin, doctors say

Japanese health care facilities are getting stretched thin amid a surge in coronavirus patients.
The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine, representing such professionals, have issued a joint statement warning about a “collapse of emergency medicine,” which may lead to the collapse of medicine overall.
The statement said many hospitals were turning away people rushed by ambulance, including those suffering strokes, heart attacks and external injuries. Some people who were turned away later turned out to have the coronavirus.
Masks and surgical gowns were running short, the statement said.
Japan has nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases and about 105 deaths, but the numbers are growing. The government has declared a state of emergency, asking people to stay home.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
0 Comments
Login to comment
expat
What's a country supposed to do in the span of only three short months - prepare to respond?
gogogo
Its the cardboard beds from the Olympic village!
OssanAmerica
It will in the 10s of thousands during this comming week. Every country that has been hit hard has not been prepared medically. Japan is no exception.
Alexandre T. Ishii
More images and communication from NYC alone shows how unprepared and late Japan is.