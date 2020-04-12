Japanese health care facilities stretched thin, doctors say

In this April 8 photo, people wait for their test results for the coronavirus at temporary beds made with cardboard boxes at Narita International Airport in Narita. A Japanese Health Ministry official in the contagious diseases section, said people are now at nearby hotels and no longer have to stay in the boxes.

Japanese health care facilities are getting stretched thin amid a surge in coronavirus patients.

The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine, representing such professionals, have issued a joint statement warning about a “collapse of emergency medicine,” which may lead to the collapse of medicine overall.

The statement said many hospitals were turning away people rushed by ambulance, including those suffering strokes, heart attacks and external injuries. Some people who were turned away later turned out to have the coronavirus.

Masks and surgical gowns were running short, the statement said.

Japan has nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases and about 105 deaths, but the numbers are growing. The government has declared a state of emergency, asking people to stay home.

