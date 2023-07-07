Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crispy dried sheets of 'nori' seaweed are used in sushi rolls Photo: AFP
national

The UK botanist who helped revive Japan's seaweed industry

1 Comment
By Katie Forster
TOKYO

Each year in southern Japan, dozens of people gather at a seafront shrine to honor a British botanist who never visited the country but is credited with revitalizing its crucial seaweed industry.

Kathleen Drew-Baker made groundbreaking discoveries about the reproduction of nori seaweed -- the crispy dried sheets that encircle sushi rolls -- helping kick-start its farming on a commercial scale.

Her studies at the University of Manchester allowed Japan to ramp up production in the difficult period after World War II, when small-scale growers were having trouble meeting demand.

But she carried out her most influential work as an unpaid research fellow, having lost her academic post after marriage because of the university's policy at the time against employing married women.

Although Drew-Baker died in 1957, her memory lives on in the city of Uto in Kumamoto Prefecture, one of Japan's largest nori-growing regions.

Dozens of people from local fisheries, as well as scientists and history buffs, gather each April in the leafy grounds of a shrine by the ocean, where a stone plinth displays an embossed metal plaque of her face.

Large Japanese and British flags are raised at the event, where a Shinto priest "gives thanks" to Drew-Baker, organizer Fumiichi Yamamoto, 86, told AFP.

"Seaweed producers were happy and grateful" for the ability to grow more nori seaweed in the aftermath of the war, "when people were struggling with food shortages," he said.

The crop has been harvested from Japan's coastline for centuries, and farmed for 500 years.

Apart from its use in sushi, it is also a key ingredient in "onigiri" rice balls, a staple snack food in Japan, and is used to garnish bowls of ramen and other classic dishes.

But the seaweed is notoriously fragile, and easily wiped out by typhoons and pollution.

In 1949, Drew-Baker published a landmark study in the scientific journal Nature about laver, another name for nori. The crop grows off the coast of Wales, and is used to produce a traditional dish called laverbread.

"Up until that point, the life cycle of nori wasn't well known," Yamamoto said.

The research gave new insights into how the plant bores into seashells where it produces new spores.

Drew-Baker made contact with a professor at Kyushu University, and "sent over an academic paper to him with a question: isn't Japanese seaweed like this too?" he said.

Japanese scientists and nori farmers then began experimenting with using oyster shells to help the marine plant thrive.

"It was a success," said Yamamoto, the son of a seaweed wholesaler, who has run the memorial event for 50 years. "Now, nori is one of the essential foods of Japan".

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

because of the university's policy at the time against employing married women.

Shocking really how backward the UK was back in the 1950s that a woman had to resign from even a university post on getting married. Thank you, Kathleen, for your contribution to nori. Sprinkling a little nori on anything now makes it "wafu".

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog