Think tank names Japan 'leader of liberal order in Asia'

Japan's increased infrastructure development over the past decade throughout Asia, combined with Tokyo's inclusive multilateral approach to trade has seen the country dubbed the "leader of liberal order in Asia" by an Australian think tank.

The Asia Power Index, released by independent international policy think tank on Tuesday, the Lowy Institute, ranks 25 countries and territories in Asia, including the United States, against eight measures of power such as economic resources, diplomatic influence, and defense networks, to determine the amount of influence they wield over other powers in the region.

In the second edition of the report, Japan's overall position remains unchanged at third place, behind the United States and China. But Tokyo has emerged as the region's greatest "overachiever" in terms of the amount of influence it commands in comparison to its resources.

By comparison, the United States, which held onto its first place position, has for the first time become a "net underachiever," hampered by what the report called the U.S. administration's "revisionist economic agenda" and focus on trade wars.

The report cites the "successfully resuscitated" Pacific free-trade agreement, known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, as one of the ways Japan is "setting regional standards and maintaining an inclusive multilateral architecture" in the region.

Likewise, the report found Tokyo's infrastructure investment in South and Southeast Asia to be a "capable rival" to China, easing smaller countries' dependence on Chinese lending, which has been criticized for placing undue economic strain on developing countries.

But the report said one of Japan's greatest weaknesses is its military capability.

It pointed out that in 2019, North Korea overtook Japan in overall military capability rankings, becoming the region's sixth greatest military power.

By 2025, it is estimated that two-thirds of the world's population will live in Asia, and while the report focuses on power within Asia, it notes the region's economic transformation is reshaping the distribution of power around the world.

