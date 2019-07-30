Tokyo subway car provides child-friendly space

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, center, chats with two mothers and their children on a Toei Oedo Line subway train with Thomas & Friends decor. on Tuesday.

A Tokyo subway car decorated with characters from the popular children's animation Thomas & Friends was shown to the media on Tuesday, a day before the start of its test runs aimed at making train services more accessible for families with young children.

Six cars on the Toei Subway's Oedo line will offer "childcare support spaces" adorned with locomotive characters from the animation series, which originated in Britain.

Stickers placed on the exterior of the subway trains will mark the spaces, which were created in an attempt to make people with strollers as well as child-rearing families feel more comfortable riding them.

In downtown Tokyo, notorious for overcrowded rush-hour trains, passengers with children are often regarded as a nuisance and discouraged from using public transportation services.

"It's cute," said Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike upon entering the car. She inspected the space as the metropolitan government operates the subway services.

"This space sends a message that it's okay to be accompanied by children," Koike said. "I want to make Tokyo a convenient place to live for everyone."

Schedules of the child-friendly train operations will be released on the website of the Tokyo government's Transportation Bureau every morning. The municipality said it will study whether to expand the services after hearing the opinions of users.

