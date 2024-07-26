 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A house with collapsed foundations in Nikaho City, Akita Prefecture Image: JIJI Press/AFP
national

1 dead, 4 missing, thousands evacuated as record rains pound northern Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Record heavy rain forced the evacuation of thousands of people across parts of northern Japan as rivers burst their banks washing away bridges and cars, officials and media reports said Friday.

At least one person was killed and four missing after the downpours in Yamagata and Akita prefectures on the main island of Honshu.

A man in his 60s was missing after a landslide at roadworks in Yuzawa City, while an 86-year-old man was unaccounted for after last being seen on a river bank in Akita City, police told AFP.

One body was found in Akita City, media reports said.

A local official told AFP in Yamagata, where two rivers burst their banks, that "three people, including two police officers who were on a mission searching for a missing man, are unaccounted for".

Two parts of Yamagata Prefecture recorded the most rain in 24 hours since records began in 1976, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Friday.

Shinjo recorded 389 millimeters and Sakata 289 millimeters.

Footage showed raging brown waters sweeping away several vehicles including a police car.

Authorities issued evacuation advisories to more than 200,000 people, the fire and disaster management agency said.

At least 4,000 people evacuated to shelters, public broadcaster NHK reported. About 3,060 households were without power, 1,100 had no running water.

Some motorways were closed in the area and shinkansen bullet trains suspended operations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

The military was sent to Yamagata to join rescue activities carried out by police and fire department officials, he said.

Japan's weather agency this week issued its highest emergency alert for heavy rain for Sakata and Yuza in Yamagata Prefecture.

It later downgraded the warning by one notch in the country's five-tier warning system, but called for the public to stay vigilant for potential landslides and flooding.

The JMA forecasts 100 to 200 millimeters of rain per day will continue for the next three days.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo