Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Young people flock to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Tokyo's Shibuya area on Saturday, trying to get their hands on a limited number of shot tickets for the day. Photo: KYODO
national

Thousands flock to walk-in youth vaccination site in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Thousands of people on Saturday morning swarmed a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site newly set up in central Tokyo for young people, ironically creating dense crowds at risk of spreading the virus as they lined up to get tickets for about 300 shots offered for the day.

The Tokyo metropolitan government conducted the vaccine lottery after disarray on the first day of the program Friday when a line began to form from early morning, with people snapping up some 200 vaccination slots provided on a first-come, first-served basis to those aged 16 to 39, well before registration was scheduled to start.

The vaccination site near JR Shibuya Station, set up in the wake of the coronavirus resurgence in the capital, was to distribute lottery tickets from 9 a.m., but the metropolitan government started the distribution about 40 minutes ahead of schedule due to the growing line, which eventually stretched around one kilometer, according to Tokyo officials.

Of the 2,226 people who waited in line, 354 people won vaccination tickets, according to the metropolitan government.

"If it's going to be like this, it would be better just to increase the number of slots in municipal vaccinations," said Yoshimasa Iizuka, 36, from Tokyo's Chuo Ward, who missed out on getting a ticket.

Yui Takata, a 27-year-old resident of Tokyo's Toshima Ward, was able to get a vaccination ticket but said, "I felt anxious lining up with people I didn't know. I think having online reservations would be best."

At the site, the metropolitan government is vaccinating people between the ages of 16 and 39 who reside in or commute to Tokyo after infections among those in the age group began to spread at a faster pace.

The capital's effort to accelerate the pace of vaccinating younger people comes as concerns grow about a vaccine supply shortage in the country.

The Tokyo government plans to offer three other vaccination sites for young people and will begin accepting reservations on Monday.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

So, that crowd of young Japanese willing to get vaccinated is a proof of shameless hipocrisy of Tokyo government to conceal vaccine shortage and attempt to place the blame on public group?

«Unwillingness» to get vaccinated amidst pandemic Mrs Koike shamelessly spoke about in frnt of media 2-3 weeks ago is ... blatant manipulation, no?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I am dumbfounded. In Itabashi, the vaccine info was sent out with a list of hospitals and clinics in the area offering the vaccine. Just call and make an appointment. Simple. I don't know why thousands of people need to line up in Shibuya.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo