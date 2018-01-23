Thousands stranded, scores injured in snowbound Tokyo

A rare heavy blanket of snow in Tokyo on Tuesday left thousands of travellers stranded and scores injured, as frozen conditions snarled public transport in the Japanese capital.
Japan's weather agency recorded as much as 23 centimeters of snow in some parts of Tokyo, the biggest snowfall since February 2014.
The weather paralysed Monday evening's commute as millions of workers battled to get home in one of the world's most populous cities.
Notoriously hard-working Japanese employees were urged to knock off early but this did not prevent delays and crushes at major stations.
Public broadcaster NHK said at least 180 people had sustained minor injuries on the frozen streets and there had been around 700 traffic accidents, police said.
Cars became trapped in a tunnel, sparking a 10-kilometer-long tailback from Monday evening through early Tuesday morning, broadcasters said.
And for the second day running, dozens of domestic and international flights departing from and arriving at the Japanese capital were scrapped due to the snow, with more than 9,000 people stranded overnight at Narita airport, officials said.
Airport officials and airline staff handed out water, snacks and sleeping bags to the unlucky passengers.
"I had planned to visit the US after graduating from university but my flight was cancelled. Why today?" an exasperated female student told NHK.
Heavy snowfall is common in northern areas of Japan but rare in the capital, which last saw this amount of snow in 2014.
The sun was shining brightly on Tuesday morning, but forecasters predict the mercury will stay well below zero this week, causing treacherous roads, and warned of more injuries.
The greater Tokyo area will see lows of minus six degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the weather agency said.
"It's rare to have sub-zero temperatures for a few days in the Tokyo area, and that would freeze the snow," agency official Kenji Okada told AFP.
"In the past, we have seen a lot of injuries caused by slipping and falling. Simply walking can be dangerous," he said.© 2018 AFP
Reckless
I still don't get it. Sitting on your chair as if there is an egg to keep warm is not hard work. Maybe, "notoriously inefficient Japanese employees"...
bogva
The reaction and way of cleaning the sidewalks is really stupid. They try to clean all and throw the snow on the street instead of just making a 1-2 m path enough to pass.
My neighbors even cleaned the entire street - pointless when the cross streets were all covered and still cars couldn't move...
Nan Ferra
Scores injured????It was only a snowstorm, not an earthquake!
Wrembreck
I cleared our road this morning, and moved the snow to an area that's out of the way and gets full sunshine. An old geezer showed up at lunchtime and threw a lot of it back onto the road, the road is shaded. I shoveled it back after he left, he returned and threw it back onto the road. I just let him go.
Kobe White Bar Owner
@Wrembreack, i feel your pain mate.