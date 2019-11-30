Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People stroll along Inui-dori on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Thousands walk along Inui road at Imperial Palace

0 Comments
TOKYO

Thousands of people on Saturday walked along the Imperial Palace's Inui-dori (road) to enjoy the late autumn foliage.

By noon about 35,000 people had walked along the 750-meter-long road, palace officials said.  About 3,000 people were already lined up from early morning, so the gate was opened 15 minutes ahead of time, at 8:45 a.m.

Visitors to observe the exteriors of Daijokyu, a cluster of some 30 buildings built in the East Gardens for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement rite, known as the Daijosai.

Inui-dori will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until Dec 8. It runs from Sakashita gate to the Inui gate, and is open to the public twice a year – during cherry blossom season and in autumn.  The closest entry point is Tokyo Station.

Admission is free.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

How A Professional Organizer Helped Me Declutter My Home In Japan

Savvy Tokyo