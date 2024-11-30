Thousands walk along Inui road at Imperial Palace

People walk along Inui-dori at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday.

Thousands of people on Saturday walked along the Imperial Palace's Inui-dori (road) in Tokyo to enjoy the late autumn foliage.

By 11 a.m., more than 4,300 people had walked along the road with thousands more expected in the afternoon, Imperial Household Agency officials said.

Inui-dori is a 600-meter road lined with 70 maple trees of eight varieties. It runs from Sakashita gate to Inui gate, and is open to the public only twice a year – during cherry blossom season and in autumn. The closest entry point is Tokyo Station.

Visitors can observe the exteriors of Daijokyu, a cluster of some 30 buildings built in the East Gardens for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement rite.

The leaves on the trees have only just begun to change color due to the continued warm weather this fall.

Many foreign tourists could be seen among the visitors. A U.S. woman who is in Japan on her honeymoon told NHK: "It was so beautiful to see the autumn leaves on all the different trees, and I loved the scenery.”

Inui-dori will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until Dec 8. Admission is free.

