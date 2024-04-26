 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
The wreckage of a car in which three men died is seen in Anan City, Tokushima Prefecture, on Friday. Image: KYODO
national

Three 18-year-old men killed after car goes off road into rice field in Tokushima Prefecture

TOKUSHIMA

Three 18-year-old men were killed and a fourth man the same age injured after the light car they were traveling in crashed through a guardrail and fell into a rice field in Anan City, Tokushima Prefecture, on Friday night.

Police received a call at around 10:30 p.m. from a local resident who said that a car was lying in a rice field, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the car crashed through the guardrail on the sidewalk and fell 1.5 meters into the rice field, lying on its driver's side, eight meters away from the sidewalk.

The four men in the car were rushed to the hospital, but three sustained serious head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival. The fourth man had minor injuries, police said.

The scene is a straight road with one lane in each direction with good visibility. Police said they will wait until the fourth man recovers to question him about the circumstances leading up to the accident.

It looks like quite a crash for falling into a rice field. Almost like being hit by a truck.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

the car crashed through the guardrail and fell 1.5 meters

that's not very far to cause such damage...

2 ( +3 / -1 )

New driver. Sad news. RIP

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Michael: "that's not very far to cause such damage..."

It is if you're not wearing seatbelts and get thrown into the windshield or otherwise. But we don't know anything yet.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Very sad. I am sure their parents are devastated.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

RIP and my thoughts are with their families.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

