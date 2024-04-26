Three 18-year-old men killed after car goes off road into rice field in Tokushima Prefecture

The wreckage of a car in which three men died is seen in Anan City, Tokushima Prefecture, on Friday.

Three 18-year-old men were killed and a fourth man the same age injured after the light car they were traveling in crashed through a guardrail and fell into a rice field in Anan City, Tokushima Prefecture, on Friday night.

Police received a call at around 10:30 p.m. from a local resident who said that a car was lying in a rice field, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the car crashed through the guardrail on the sidewalk and fell 1.5 meters into the rice field, lying on its driver's side, eight meters away from the sidewalk.

The four men in the car were rushed to the hospital, but three sustained serious head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival. The fourth man had minor injuries, police said.

The scene is a straight road with one lane in each direction with good visibility. Police said they will wait until the fourth man recovers to question him about the circumstances leading up to the accident.

