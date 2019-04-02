Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A police officer inspects the wreckage of a car in which three people died in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday morning. Photo: YOUTUBE
national

Three 18-year-olds killed, one in coma after traffic accident in Shizuoka

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Two 18-year-old women and an 18-year-old youth were killed after their car flipped over and was hit by an oncoming truck in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday morning. Another 18-year-old youth who was in the car suffered extensive injuries and is in a coma, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12:40 a.m. on a prefectural highway, Fuji TV reported. The truck driver, who was not injured, called police and said a car in the opposite lane had flipped over and crossed the center line into his path.

The driver and three passengers in the car were taken to hospital where three of them were pronounced dead. The fourth remained in a coma on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said visibility was good at the time of the accident and believe the car may have been speeding when it flipped over.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy Your Dream Home in Japan: And How to Leverage Your Residency Status to Get Better Financing

Apr 11th (Thur), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Adventures

One Fine Day In Fujisawa, A Destination For Culture And Nature Lovers

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Reiwa: The Start of a New Era in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

All You Need To Know About Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Two Rugby Fans Are Cycling from London to Tokyo for the 2019 World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog