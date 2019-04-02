Three 18-year-olds killed, one in coma after traffic accident in Shizuoka

A police officer inspects the wreckage of a car in which three people died in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday morning.

Two 18-year-old women and an 18-year-old youth were killed after their car flipped over and was hit by an oncoming truck in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday morning. Another 18-year-old youth who was in the car suffered extensive injuries and is in a coma, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12:40 a.m. on a prefectural highway, Fuji TV reported. The truck driver, who was not injured, called police and said a car in the opposite lane had flipped over and crossed the center line into his path.

The driver and three passengers in the car were taken to hospital where three of them were pronounced dead. The fourth remained in a coma on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said visibility was good at the time of the accident and believe the car may have been speeding when it flipped over.

