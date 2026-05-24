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Three bodies found in house in Gifu Prefecture

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GIFU

The bodies of two men and one women were found in a house in Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, a female relative of the occupants called 110 at around 4 p.m. and said that she had been unable to contact the family who lived in the house, NTV reported.

When police broke a back door window to enter the house, they found the bodies of three people — an elderly couple both believed to be in their 70s or 80s, and their son, believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

None of the bodies showed any noticeable external injuries.

All the doors and windows were locked, and there were no signs of a forced entry, police said.

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