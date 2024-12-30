Three family members perish in house fire in Niigata Prefecture

There members of a family died after a fire destroyed their home in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, early Sunday.

A passerby called 119 at around 12:10 a.m. and said flames were coming from a house, NTV reported. Firefighters extinguished the fire about three hours later.

According to the police, five people lived in the house: Takeshi Abe, his wife Hiroko, their eldest son Takeaki, his wife Yuka and their daughter Momoka.

Takeshi, Yuka and Momoka died in the fire, police said. Hiroko Abe and Takeaki were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

