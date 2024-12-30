 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Three family members perish in house fire in Niigata Prefecture

0 Comments
NIIGATA

There members of a family died after a fire destroyed their home in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, early Sunday.

A passerby called 119 at around 12:10 a.m. and said flames were coming from a house, NTV reported. Firefighters extinguished the fire about three hours later.

According to the police, five people lived in the house: Takeshi Abe, his wife Hiroko, their eldest son Takeaki, his wife Yuka and their daughter Momoka.

Takeshi, Yuka and Momoka died in the fire, police said. Hiroko Abe and Takeaki were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog