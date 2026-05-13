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Three people found dead in car in suspected joint suicide

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OSAKA

The bodies of two men and a woman were found in a car parked in a vacant lot in Ibaraki City, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday. Police said used charcoal briquettes were also found, leading them to believe the three people committed suicide.

The bodies were found at around 1:05 p.m., NTV reported. Police said none of the three had any external injuries. One of them was an 18-year-old female university student from Osaka City. The two men were in their 20s and 40s, both from outside Osaka Prefecture.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a friend of the girl contacted the prefectural police, expressing concern that she may have committed suicide. Police contacted the woman's family and learned that she had left home at around 6 p.m. and had not yet returned.

Her family filed a missing person report on Wednesday morning. Police officers were searching the area when they spotted the car.

The car belonged to a man believed to be in his 20s. The doors were unlocked. No suicide note was found.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

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