Tiger attacks 3 workers at Tochigi safari park

A tiger attacked three workers at a safari park north of Tokyo on Wednesday, with one of them seriously injured, local police and emergency services said.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi Prefecture, before it opened.
Of the three workers injured, one was transported by helicopter to a hospital due to severe injuries, the authorities said. The other two were taken by ambulance.© KYODO
8 Comments
Bronco
They must of been trying to arrange some special Year of the Tiger event.
Sounds like the Tiger didn't want to cooperate.
Hope they recover.
Simian Lane
I read that as a tiger shark.
Sven Asai
Told you so in another comment related to year of the tiger. But you don’t ever listen to anything I give or contribute as hints on diverse issues, do you?
kurisupisu
How were the workers in an area where a tiger could launch an attack and why isn’t this explained in the article?
Tokyo-m
Using animals for entertainment is wrong. Of course the tiger will try to get free.
Northernlife
Hope the Tiger is ok.
Open-minded
Considering the poor conditions that many wild animals in Japan's zoos live in, I am not surprised that does not happen often.
Open-minded
Me, too!
virusrex
Not the best kind of news to have at the beginning of the year, hopefully all 3 victims will recover completely.
Cricky
Best news would be tiger returned to its natural environment 3 workers find gainful employment overseas.