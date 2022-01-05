Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tiger attacks 3 workers at Tochigi safari park

8 Comments
UTSUNOMIYA

A tiger attacked three workers at a safari park north of Tokyo on Wednesday, with one of them seriously injured, local police and emergency services said.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi Prefecture, before it opened.

Of the three workers injured, one was transported by helicopter to a hospital due to severe injuries, the authorities said. The other two were taken by ambulance.

They must of been trying to arrange some special Year of the Tiger event.

Sounds like the Tiger didn't want to cooperate.

Hope they recover.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I read that as a tiger shark.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Told you so in another comment related to year of the tiger. But you don’t ever listen to anything I give or contribute as hints on diverse issues, do you?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How were the workers in an area where a tiger could launch an attack and why isn’t this explained in the article?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Using animals for entertainment is wrong. Of course the tiger will try to get free.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hope the Tiger is ok.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Considering the poor conditions that many wild animals in Japan's zoos live in, I am not surprised that does not happen often.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hope the Tiger is ok.

Me, too!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not the best kind of news to have at the beginning of the year, hopefully all 3 victims will recover completely.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Best news would be tiger returned to its natural environment 3 workers find gainful employment overseas.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

