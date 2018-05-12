Tighter measles vaccination policy to be implemented for hospitals

The government plans to ensure that hospitals and nursery schools have their workers get measles vaccines twice amid an outbreak of the highly contagious disease in Okinawa Prefecture and other regions.

Since many people have contracted measles at medical institutions in the latest outbreak, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is planning to urge hospitals to check vaccination records of their employees.

The ministry will also ask nursery schools for the same measure.

In Japan, infants can get measles vaccination twice for free, when they are 1 year old and before entering elementary school.

Since a measles case was discovered on March 20 in Okinawa Prefecture, 94 cases have been reported in the prefecture through Thursday. The virus is believed to have entered Okinawa via travelers coming from Taiwan.

The infection has since spread to Aichi Prefecture, Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo.

Patients run a fever and start coughing, and the virus can be deadly. Measles is one of the leading causes of deaths among young children around the world, according to the World Health Organization. Measles exposure during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of maternal morbidity.

The government aims to have at least 95 percent of eligible children get the measles vaccinations but it has been hard to achieve the goal.

The rate remains lower for the second shot. Of the 47 prefectures, 37 failed to meet the target in fiscal 2016 with the rate for Okinawa marking the worst at 89.8 percent.

Infectious disease experts said at a meeting Friday that the low vaccination rate in Okinawa is likely behind the spread of the virus to other areas.

Another problem is that many people in their late 20s and 30s have also not developed enough immunity against measles, as they were provided vaccination just once based on the program when they were children.

In 2008, over 10,000 cases of measles were reported in Japan, but the figure had dropped rapidly since then due to the implementation of prevention measures. The WHO verified in 2015 that Japan has successfully eliminated measles.

However, the experts at the meeting raised concerns about the recent measles outbreak in the country.

"If the measles infections continue to spread for a long time, it may nullify the status," said Kazunori Oishi of the National Institute of Infectious Disease.

