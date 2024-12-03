 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
national

Time travel drama 'Futehodo' (ふてほど) tops Japan 2024 buzzword list

TOKYO

Futehodo, an abbreviation of the title of the popular drama "Futekisetsu nimo hodo ga aru!" was selected as Japan's top buzzword for 2024, the award's organizer said Monday.

The drama, known as "Extremely Inappropriate!" in English and available on Netflix, depicts a physical education teacher who time travels between Japan's Showa Era (1926-1989) and the present Reiwa Era, which began in 2019, and finds his ideas in conflict with modern-day norms.

Also among the top 10 buzzwords were "50-50," referring to Shohei Ohtani's achievement of becoming the first player with 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single Major League Baseball season, as well as several terms related to the Paris Olympics.

The list also included uragane mondai, in reference to the slush funds scandal that roiled the ruling Liberal Democratic Party; kaiwai, often used by Gen Z on social media for communities tied to a particular fandom; and "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born," a song by Creepy Nuts and the theme song for the anime "Mashle." The chorus phrase became a hot topic in dance videos.

