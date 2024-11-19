 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Tip of 4-year-old girl’s finger bitten off by horse during feeding experience at riding club

2 Comments
YAMANASHI

The tip of a 4-year-old girl’s finger was bitten off by a horse while she was feeding the animal at a riding club in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday. TV Asahi reported that the girl was visiting the riding club with her parents from Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture. She was trying to feed the horses that were grazing inside an enclosure with cubes of hay from outside when the tip of her right middle finger was bitten off.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Kofu City, but her injury required the amputation of part of the finger, police said.

According to the riding club, there were five staff members at the time, and participants were asked to choose between feeding the horses with their hands or a shovel, and were given instructions on how to feed the horses, such as "if you feed them directly with your hands, make sure to open your fingers wide."

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

2 Comments
Delicious finger food?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

if you feed them directly with your hands, make sure to open your fingers wide."

Try to tell that instruction to toddler, just a reminder horse has really strong jaw.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

