Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wigs may one day be a thing of the past. thanks to Japanese scientists who have developed a way to grow hair follicles. Photo: AFP
national

Japanese scientists regrow hair at record rate

10 Comments
By Arun Sankar
TOKYO

Polished pates and thinning thatches may one day be a thing of the past, thanks to Japanese scientists who have developed a way to grow hair follicles at a record rate.

The study used two kinds of cells placed in silicone containers to cultivate "hair follicle germs" -- the sources of the tiny organs that grow and sustain hair.

Led by Professor Junji Fukuda at the Yokohama National University, the team managed to cultivate 5,000 within just a few days, enough to replenish hair.

The method is a massive step up from existing laborious techniques that can create just 50 or so "germs" at once.

While human tests might not be on the cards for another five years, ultimately researchers believe the technique could be used to generate luscious new locks.

The technology could also help cancer patients and others with medical conditions that cause hair loss, said Fukuda, whose research was published in the journal Biomaterials.

"Beauty clinics currently often use hair from the occipital region [back of the head] and plant them to frontal areas with hair loss. A problem with this is that it doesn't increase the total volume of hair," Fukuda said.

Existing medication can slow hair loss, but it does not necessarily reverse the problem, he added.

New treatment using the technique may be available in 10 years, the professor said.

While the study offers hope for the hairless, Fukuda debunked some rather optimistic reports suggesting McDonald's fries could help cure baldness.

The silicone used in his study, dimethylpolysiloxane, is reportedly used by the fast food giant in its oil fryers, but consuming the substance alone offers no fringe benefits.

Fukuda said he was baffled by the readers' misinterpretation of his research.

"I have seen online comments asking, 'How many fries would I have to eat to grow my hair?'" he told AFP. "I'd feel bad if people think eating something would do that!"

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

10 Comments
Login to comment

cant wait to get back to dreadlocks, only 10 year wait

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Now to go some cm deeper,...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hopefully, this will result in the demise of ‘the come-over’!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

New treatment using the technique may be available in 10 years, the professor said.

I think I will already be bald at this point.

Thanks science, you're too late again !!!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Did you mean come-over or comb-over, Disillusioned? Lol

3 ( +4 / -1 )

There are a very few  "come over " offers for guys sporting a comb -over :-)

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Ten years too late to save Trump's pate! So he'll just have to let his comb-over keep blowin' in the wind.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

but consuming the substance alone offers no fringe benefits.

Ha I see what you did there

2 ( +3 / -1 )

TBH the least of my problems would be going bald. I'd trade that for some of my other "issues" in a heartbeat.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I've been shaving my head for so long I don't want hair anymore.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

What You Need To Know Before You Go To The Doctor In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Cold Comforts: From OTC Japanese Drugs to Home Remedies for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

School Events

School Events: February & March 2018

Savvy Tokyo

4 Struggles of an ALT in Japan and How to Overcome Them

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Yuasa

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Takedao Train Tracks Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya