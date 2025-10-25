 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokio pop group member seeks human rights aid over removal from TV program

0 Comments
TOKYO

A member of Japanese all-male pop group Tokio has filed a complaint with the bar association for human rights relief, calling a TV network's move to remove him from a popular TV program over past misconduct problematic.

Taichi Kokubun was removed from variety program "The Tetsuwan Dash" in June by Nippon Television Network Corp, with the company pointing to conduct by Kokubun that breached compliance rules on multiple occasions.

However, according to the complaint filed with the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, Kokubun claims that the TV network's response lacked proper procedures. He says he was not informed of the specific facts that led to the disciplinary action, which prevented him from providing explanations to the public.

As a result, he suffered a significant impact, including dismissals from other programs and sponsors terminating contracts, it said.

Meanwhile, Kokubun "sincerely acknowledges the fact that there is an individual who was troubled by his conduct that violated compliance rules," the complaint said.

He is also seeking to hold talks with the TV network over ways to apologize to those concerned and take accountability, it said.

The network's president Hiroyuki Fukuda said at a press conference in June that there had been multiple cases of compliance violations, but declined to elaborate further on the cases, citing a need to "protect privacy."

Following Nippon Television's announcement, Kokubun said he would indefinitely suspend all his activities in entertainment, and the pop group disbanded.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog