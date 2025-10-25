Tokio pop group member seeks human rights aid over removal from TV program

A member of Japanese all-male pop group Tokio has filed a complaint with the bar association for human rights relief, calling a TV network's move to remove him from a popular TV program over past misconduct problematic.

Taichi Kokubun was removed from variety program "The Tetsuwan Dash" in June by Nippon Television Network Corp, with the company pointing to conduct by Kokubun that breached compliance rules on multiple occasions.

However, according to the complaint filed with the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, Kokubun claims that the TV network's response lacked proper procedures. He says he was not informed of the specific facts that led to the disciplinary action, which prevented him from providing explanations to the public.

As a result, he suffered a significant impact, including dismissals from other programs and sponsors terminating contracts, it said.

Meanwhile, Kokubun "sincerely acknowledges the fact that there is an individual who was troubled by his conduct that violated compliance rules," the complaint said.

He is also seeking to hold talks with the TV network over ways to apologize to those concerned and take accountability, it said.

The network's president Hiroyuki Fukuda said at a press conference in June that there had been multiple cases of compliance violations, but declined to elaborate further on the cases, citing a need to "protect privacy."

Following Nippon Television's announcement, Kokubun said he would indefinitely suspend all his activities in entertainment, and the pop group disbanded.

© KYODO