Tokushima Awa Odori festival organizer fails with Y400 mil in debts

The organizer of Japan's famed Awa Odori festival collapsed, as a court said Thursday it decided to begin bankruptcy proceedings.

The western Japan city of Tokushima, a creditor of the city-backed organizer, had filed for bankruptcy in the Tokushima District Court after the city's tourism association became saddled with debts of more than 400 million yen.

Mayor Akiyoshi Endo said the bankruptcy would not mean the end of the festival, which dates back to the 16th century and features men and women in colorful kimono parading down the street, dancing in unison to traditional drums and flutes.

"We will make utmost efforts to ensure the Awa Odori...will be passed on to future generations," he said in a statement, adding that he plans to form a replacement organization in April.

While the festival is a major tourist draw with tickets for the best seats going for 5,000 yen, the tourism association has struggled to turn a profit, leading to difficulties for the city, which has used taxpayers' money to provide subsidies and to cover its debts.

The association, which is considering appealing the court decision, has argued that the city and the Tokushima Shimbun, the local newspaper that co-hosts the festival, deserve a share of the blame.

It told the court that the city had agreed to hand out the subsidies in exchange for the association operating the city's money-losing shuttle bus service.

The association also said the Tokushima Shimbun should help pay off the debts.

The paper declined to comment because it is not a direct party to the case.

