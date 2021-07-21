Tokyo's drinkers drown frustrations over virus restrictions, Olympics

On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics, the government's attempt to curb a coronavirus surge by targeting drinkers is drowning in liquor, frustration and indifference.
Japan has asked the city's restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m., if not entirely, to keep people from socializing in close contact with strangers and spreading the virus, but the state of emergency hasn't deterred many. Instead, drinkers moved outdoors, and many bars in Tokyo's famed nightlife districts are bustling with defiant customers.
“Nobody is convinced when (the government) victimizes people who are drinking alcohol without showing decent scientific evidence, even while going ahead with the Olympics,” said Mio Maruyama, a 28-year-old real estate industry worker who was chatting with her colleagues on the street in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district.
She says she’s interested in watching the Games, especially new sports like skateboarding and Japan’s Rui Hachimura, an NBA star, “but when I think of how politicians are playing around with this, I’m not quite rooting for this event from my heart.”
“It’s not that we are breaking the rules just because we’re against the inconsistency between politicians’ words and actions,” she said, referring to a 40-person reception for International Olympic Committee members on Sunday that included the prime minister and the governor of Tokyo. “But when you see such things, you might think that rule breakers were right in doing what they’re doing.”
The IOC reception happened at a time when the public is barred from going to parties or even attending most Olympic events. Many Japanese are frustrated by that contrast — but are hardly staying home.
At around 9:30 p.m. in Shinjuku, people crisscrossed in front of the world’s busiest train terminal. Nighttime turnout was modest compared to before the pandemic, but bar districts like Kabukicho were still illuminated with neon lights from a few food establishments that were still open after 8 p.m.
Exempted from the emergency state mandate, 24/7-open convenience stores were busy with shoppers. Near one of the shops, some drinkers were talking with city workers wearing green Tokyo Metropolitan Government vests who were asking people to refrain from drinking and chatting outside.
On a quiet street in east Shinjuku, Naoto Suga picked up a can of lemon-flavored liquor that his friend had just brought him. They sat on a curbside, along with around a dozen others who were also drinking on the street.
“We’ve been here every night for the past three days or so,” said Suga, 25, who works in a nearby apparel shop.
“I don’t think the Olympics itself made this (situation), but even before the Games, things like the state of emergency have remained half measures, and I think that’s making things worse,” he said. “People are all used to the state of emergency, so it’s getting less meaningful now.”
Suga, who hasn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet, also lamented the slower rollout in Japan, especially for younger people. Everyone 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated, but younger people are last in line. Only 22% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated so far.
"To be honest, I'm for hosting the Olympics; it's better than not doing so given the debt of venue buildings," he said. "But I don't quite have a particular sport I want to watch. I've lost interest."
snowymountainhell
Let’s hope this same demographic votes in droves against these hypocrites in the next election:
snowymountainhell
”Downvotes Today” sponsored by (allegedly) the IOCLDPJOC & other related sponsors against free speech and fair & democratic elections” -
snowymountainhell
Tune in again tomorrow to see what other entries can be coupled with such headlines:
oldman_13
Understandable. You can't restrict people forever.
girl_in_tokyo
"We're breaking the rules cause we feel like it," the woman added. "And when we catch corona, and wind up in hospital, the NHI system will pay. Which means everyone else also pays for my stupidity," she giggled.
"That's right," her friend Taro interjected. "We get to drink and hang out and be stupid, but everyone other than us will suffer because our cases will be mild since we are only in our 20's." He then said, "I do worry about my grandmother, with whom I live, but her life is not as important as me being able to drink 9% lemon on a curb in Shinjuku."
Toshihiro
I second oldman, you can only place everyone on house arrest for so long before something starts to give. I'm just thankful that the government isn't planning to enforce an alcohol ban, that would really set off the average salary man. Drink and wash away those problems for tonight, we can worry about them in the morning along with a throbbing head.
Fiddlers
Just targeting bars and restaurants doesn't work, what about the trains, Disneyland, department stores, shopping malls and of course the Olympics as examples. No wonder most people ignore the government requests.
Time to change our leaders here for some smarter people with some balls.
Mark
Why Not DRINK, DRINK & DRINK, waited 6 DAMN months for this government to put it's act together. Go out and enjoy yourself.
madeincanada
Watch the olympics if you like, do not if you enjoy your daily life instead. We are all tired of the politics directly connnected to each and every olympic games. What has happened to this world? In what direction are we heading? Is civilization heading down the right path?
Always look at the bright side of life- from Monty Python, the life of Brian, I believe....
Monty
From the beginning I didnt understand this alcohol restriction at bars and restaurants as a prevention against Corona.
Look at the coffee shops!
Each coffee shop is fully packed, especially with groups of young women, telling their life and love stories to each other, shouting, laughing...
What is the different between that and a bar or a restaurant?
The situation is the same.
Just in one place it is coffee and in the other place it is beer.
But the situation for Corona is the same.
Gaijinshogun
You can hardly blame them. In a country where you’re expected to commute to work, grind it out for insane hours every day and then go home exhausted, having a few drinks to let go is one of the few ways you can release a bit of stress.
During the first state of emergency, there was a sense of purpose so people took closures in their stride. But after a year of dithering and a complete lack of action by the government in testing people and vaccinations, this is one form of protest. Many businesses near me are also openly ignoring these directives and staying open at night. Looks like the government is losing control.
Kentarogaijin
Well, nothing to do, drink happy and just take the vaccines ASAP !!..
Alfie Noakes
No-one's been restricted from anything. The Japanese government has no legal power to enforce anything, and vast numbers of places have ignored their "urgings."
Talking to yourself here, dude?
Elvis is here
how many have received one dose of the vaccine? I have read that even one shot gives significant protection.
Some dude
I think the takeaway from this is that even the Japanese, who are generally (for better and for worse) a docile and obedient people, have had enough of the grotesque mismanagement of the situation.
I don’t think they’re being very smart by drinking out on the streets, but I do understand why they do.
Zoroto
You read it wrong. Against the Delta variant (which is at least 60% of all cases in Tokyo according to NHK) does NOT give significant protections. It's around 30% only.
Tokyo-Engr
They are out during a State of Emergency because the Government of Japan is sending the opposite message by bringing literally 10’s of thousands of people from all over the world into the zone where the State of Emergency is declared
They recognize fully the BS
Jsapc
Whil I wholhearterdly agree with this sentiment, I also think that you youngsters could all spend a week or two without driking with your friends. It wouldn't be the end of the world. Just have a break while cases are spiking.
Yukijin
I support the kids more than the gov.
Tora
Because Japan is a nation of alcoholics. The government actually considered compelling breweries to stop selling alcohol to distributors but came under intense criticism and so back-pedaled. I'm also under no illusion that the government also realised (to their credit) this would have led to mass protests and social disruption. Can't have that, especially during the Olympics!
Unfortunately alcohol is the thing holding the tenuous fabric of society together. Very sad.
Mr Kipling
They should now be prioritizing the young " spreader" generation for vaccines.
Yubaru
What "rules"? What "laws" Just what is being "broken?"
The government has "asked", "urged" (spit up coffee), "requested", and every other "ask" in the book, and all along going directly opposite.
It's no wonder folks are fed up. The "state of emergency" is meaningless, and the only people who are to blame for THAT, are the elected officials that cant get crap right!
If there is one silver-lining to all this crap with the Olympics and state of emergency, with any hope at all, these folks will remember when it's time to vote in October!
Jsapc
Whil I wouldn't go as far (but you're no entirely wrong), it's very telling that there is pretty much no concept of just "hanging out" with your friends, if you want to invite someone, the verb you use will pretty much automatically be some form of " 飲もう！".
William Bjornson
Insofar as mild Ethanol poisoning (~3 whiskeys) mitigates 'caution' as its first casualty of consciousness, how much more vulnerable to dangerous behavior resulting in infection might these people somehow 'desperate' to drink in public become? And if the Delta variant or one of its daughter variants finds a way around the various vaccines and we start the whole show full time again, just how 'desperate' will these people be then? How many of us can do a second round of 2020? How many whole countries can do a second round of 2020? I suspect we may find out the true meaning of the ancient Chinese curse: "May you live in 'interesting times'?
blue in green
Of all the people who watched the procession, it was a youth who said “Look, the Emperor has no clothes!”
kwatt
Better not go to drinking crowds whatever if u want to live many many years. It seems to me morons are making their own fate.
Sven Asai
Yes, hurry up and have another last fun for a while, because with those daily rising numbers, they soon again try to close. No, not commuting and workplaces, only your favorite leisure activity places. You know that, don’t you?
theResident
I have had one shot of Moderna. Second next week. Efficacy after one shot against Delta could be anywhere between 25 to 75 percent after one shot. There is not enough data yet, Zoroto stating worst case scenario.
I know many places serving alcohol this S O E. I have been and sill try and continue to support them daily.
If the Government can have their Olympics, then I can booze where I want.
Wobot
Good, these kinds of restrictions ultimately don't work: https://academic.oup.com/cesifo/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cesifo/ifab003/6199605
People have had enough and the government have lost control. The pandemic's over and even Japanese people can see that
vanityofvanities
Vaccination in Japan is old folks first and younger people later. Many of them have not received the first dose of vaccination yet. Yesterday, I saw on TV many young people waiting in line to receive PCR before they go home to meet their parents. I was surprised these people have not received vaccination yet. I finished vaccination first and second doses. The order of vaccination should be the other way around.
factchecker
The circus will be gone in a few short weeks. Drink at home until then.
paddletime
Go green and resolve a lot of problems
girl_in_tokyo
Without locking down, a greater number of people are going to die - fact.
Restrictions are for your own good. Don't act like a two-year old who wants ice cream for breakfast. You are an adult. Life is not fair or easy. We all must do things we don't want to do. We are all stressed out and tired of staying in. Everyone's mental health is suffering. But breaking restrictions is irresponsible and will get even more people killed.
Normally I wouldn't care if people decide to engage in risky behavoir; that's on them - race car driving, skiiing, mountain climbing, hitchhiking, cliff diving, parasailing ... these are dangerous, but people do them fully cognizant of the possible choices.
But in a pandemic, this would be akin to taking your grandmother with you in the car when racing, and not allowing her to wear a seat belt. Or cliff diving when there are people in the water below when you jump. Your actions are effecting other people, and you aren't allowing them to make the choice to be exposed to your risky behavior and are dragging them alone for the ride.
I'm going to continue to stay home. I'll continue to stay home until at least 50% of people are vaccinated.
Keep in mind: your risky behavior puts others in danger and prolongs the restrictions. That's selfish, childish, and unforgivable.
Hiroshi13
Regular Japanese people drinking in bars or other establishments until 8 p.m. and small groups of young people drinking on Tokyo streets (a normal pastime in the summer months btw) = "drowning in liquor"?
Sailor Saki
Japanese Politics is totally disconnected from the people. You are elected for the benefit of the people not to make yourself rich, or get more influence. The vaccination progress in Japan, is pathetic maybe you can even say its a total Failure! Only with a high vaccination rate you can prevent people from ending up in hospital or dying. However Red tape and bureaucracy has prevented fast progress and backwards minded people spreading false news, rumours and discrimination are doing real damage preventing people from getting vaccinated. The Olympics will go ahead because it is about big money for the IOC and the Tokyo Government not about the people or the Athletes. They are just "Showroom Dummies"....
Sanjinosebleed
As long as the old and sick are vaccinated I see absolutely nothing wrong with this and would be there myself having a few if the international borders were open...!!!
Yotomaya
Many people (young and not so young) simply don't seem to care about their own health and that of vulnerable people around them. Some are tired of being told to sacrifice their social life during an international event held in their city while they have to commute on packed trains to work. The wording "drown frustrations" makes it look like Tokyo is on the verge of a drinking problem.
Ricky Kaminski13
These sentiments and behaviors must be expected. The flip flop policies of the govt. and the complete lack of simple-talk messaging and appeal will naturally make people tune out and do their own thing. You need to have effective leadership to do any sustained efforts and Japan has clearly shown lacking in this area. A once in a lifetime chance perhaps? Will a generation of sharp, witty and confident leaders take the reigns and step to the plate now? We can but hope. In the meantime, enjoy the spectacle!
Gooch
To all the doomsayers here, take a look at the stats: very few people are getting sick and even fewer are dying.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
This can probably be attributed to the most vulnerable people already being jabbed once or twice, and the variant doing the rounds now, while being pretty contagious, is weaker than the previous ones. The government could still do much better by allowing infected people to take some of those drugs that shall not be named so as to prevent infected people from deteriorating, but hey, their behaviour shows don't give a damn about saving lives.
But don't let that stop you from calling for harsh measures. The Japanese have plenty of misery to contend with in their daily lives, so give them a break here.
John-San
The government want drinking venue to close down without any finance support. Get real. Government want people to respect the SOE, again without any finance support. Yet the Government allow a rouge cartel (IOC) to dictate COVID - 19 restriction during it tender. And Government is blaming business for the number of COVID - 19 infection. This government need to grow sum, and take control of this pandemic by passing laws to suit the serious of the situation. Like any bill without opposition support would pass through the lower and upper house on the first introduction. The Government were worried more about the polling, the cost of financial help and financial recovery more than the health of it citizens.
Lovecrafting
With such disinterest from the youth in their politicians, their plead or whatever non-sens coming from their mouth broadcasted in all medias, what will a J government look like in the next 5 years? Elected with 10% of the voting population?
Reckless
Suga-san is all about do as I say not as I do.
@Monty, it is common sense/knowledge that when people start drinking they get less inhibited, speak in louder voices, laugh and yell, etc. This obviously enhances the ability of the airborn virus to travel as opposed to quietly chatting over coffee at lunch.
Gaijinjland
I honestly don't care anymore. I'm tired of the Japanese government's ineptitude. I caught covid last year. Didn't even realize until I went in for a physical. Trust me the flu is worse. I wasn't sick and experienced nothing except health officials urging me to self quarantine.
therougou
These people just use the olympics as an excuse to break the rules.
falseflagsteve
Good to see these people using common sense. Fresh air and socializing is incredibly important to human beings. Someone commentating here said their mental health is bad because they stay in out of fear. This shows what isolation and irrational fear does to human beings. Stress reduces the effectiveness of the immune system, something not needed right now. Going out for a beer or two with friends, like these people is normal behaviour mad should not be discouraged.
ShinkansenCaboose
At girl in Tokyo
girl_in_tokyoToday 09:10 am JST
Without locking down, a greater number of people are going to die - fact.
Restrictions are for your own good. Don't act like a two-year old who wants ice cream for breakfast. You are an adult. Life is not fair or easy. We all must do things we don't want to do. We are all stressed out and tired of staying in. Everyone's mental health is suffering. But breaking restrictions is irresponsible and will get even more people killed.
One: Show stats on your Fact!
Two: Show facts on restrictions are for my own good!
Three: Show facts that Icecream is bad for breakfast. Bacon is better?
Four: Show facts and stats that says life is not fair nor easy. I find it wonderfully rewarding, fair and quite easy.
Five: Don’t us the word “We” and put us all in your seemingly unhappy category. I have no friends stressed out, and we most certainly do not stay in hiding in the dark cement burrows.
Six: Don’t say “Everyone’s “ mental health is suffering. Mine, family and friends are happy as clams.
Seven: There are no restrictions. There are suggestions. I follow what the leaders do. Want to come to a party?
Lorem ipsum
At this stage, I just don't care any more. Let the people drink if they so choose. Not only is the govt holding those bloody olympics, but let us not forget that this very govt got caught MORE than once going out partying with its own people in drinking establishments during the SOE when they were asking the citizens not to. Hypocrisy of the highest order. No one should take these idiots seriously. Just ignore whatever they say and do as you please. They only have themselves to blame.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Epic cut-and-paste post...
I won't be reading any of the insane gurglings, but top marks for effort.
Bjorn Tomention
Most people have become tired of the BS from the govt and can see through the facade that is being pushed out of the IOC and the dummies in the govt.
It not ok to socialise or have dinner and drinks with friends after work while sitting outside but its fine to sit shoulder to shoulder in an enclosed space to communte then sit in a confined office space all day with no fear of contracting this virus. Everyone can see through the B.S. .................its like looking through the window.
Keep yourself clean , fit and healthy, get plenty of regular sleep, eat fresh foods and exercise often, these things will help stave of any threat of virus!
Most importantly turn off the T.V and the media !
CommodoreFlag
@ZorotoToday
Don't know why you're getting downvoted.
You are essentially correct. There is a reduced effect after one shot. The first shots of AZ and Pfizer gives reduced protection at around 30%-70% from exhibiting symptoms according to recent UK and Canadian research.
Canada study: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.28.21259420v1.full.pdf
"We estimated that partial vaccination with BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 were 55% and 70% effective, respectively, against symptomatic infection by currently circulating VOCs in Canada."
UK: https://khub.net/web/phe-national/public-library/-/document_library/v2WsRK3ZlEig/view_file/479607329?_com_liferay_document_library_web_portlet_DLPortlet_INSTANCE_v2WsRK3ZlEig_redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fkhub.net%3A443%2Fweb%2Fphe-national%2Fpublic-library%2F-%2Fdocument_library%2Fv2WsRK3ZlEig%2Fview%2F479607266
There's a lovely table in that paper that compares their respective effectiveness.
Importantly though, risk of death from the virus (including Delta variant) is significantly reduced after only one shot. Even one shot drastically decreases your risk of death but to get maximum protection and stop the spread, people should get both.
otherworldly
If you can control perception you can control reality, that's what the media does. Learn about the psychology of the media, then let go of the fear and have a nice time.
wasao
I don't see the problem with drinking with your friends outside, as long as you don't share food or drinks and keep a certain distance apart.
This time last year, the media and government tried getting us to believe that nightlife workers were fueling the spread of covid. Now, the scapegoat is drinking. None of it based on science or logic.
El Rata
LOL The government and media have done a good job on you!
Commodore Perry
falseflagsteveToday 11:58 am JST
Come on guy--Covid is spreading the most among this group of young people going out for a beer or two with friends.
This is the demographic that needs to cowboy up the most now, and stop the spread.
theResident
I'm looking forward to my second Moderna next week.
I'm also looking forward to going out (very shortly) for a drink. Not in a large crowd and no food sharing.
If it was OK last year, it's OK now.
falseflagsteve
Commodore
The dangers are negligee from going out and drinking in the street like these people. The dangers of staying in confined places without socializing are far worse especially in the long term. Look at the state of the nations that did lockdowns, they temporarily slowdown Covid only but cause so much harm mentally, especially to the children and elderly.
John-San
these are not restriction so it not a real SOE. How about these restriction if enforced, no mask 20,000 yen fine, second time caught without a mask 100,000 yen fine. not distancing and no mask 100,000 yen fine. Being out side your area with out excuse. like going to care for relative, essential worker or excise if you can not prove any of those exception above 100,000 yen fine. This is how you stop people going against SOE.
falseflagsteve
John
May as well bring in a dictatorship then. Haven’t seen any social distancing in Osaka for a very long time, mind you, those hefty fines o would bring g in plenty of dough for the government as well as unfairly punish the poorest in society
A very poorly thought out idea in my opinion.
snowymountainhell
Agree 100% with @falseflagsteve 1:42pm on this key point. There are inherent dangers with such nightwear. To paraphrase:
An additional robe and/or yukata would be more modest & appropriate, given the intense summer heat & humidity”
snowymountainhell
Once again, agree with here with *@falseflagsteve 1:49pm, **“negligee” *as a nighttime, public-social wardrobe selections are:
Steve Martin
Hmm ... there must be a glitch in the Matrix. My post and comments by other readers referencing it were suddenly 'disappeared' as 'off topic', when it clearly was on topic. Though I think 'they' were mistaken, I will edit my post to be more specifically 'on topic' — though I expect it to disappear again.
theResident
Nuts.
Commodore Perry
falseflagsteveToday 01:42 pm JST
I think going out with friends and talking, eating and drinking in close proximity for sn extended time, just amplifies the risks those young people take by boarding trains and subways to work, then working in close proximity with their co-workers for 10-12 hours. SO if the do catch it from each other, they will bring it home and spread it to older more vulnerable people.
Even though I'm fully vaxxed, I wouldn't hang out with friends at this stage unless they are also fully vaxxed.