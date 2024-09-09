Tokyo's Gaien redevelopment under review amid conservation protest

The redevelopment plan for the area around Meiji Jingu shrine in Tokyo will be reviewed following multiple protests regarding trees that were set to be chopped down, the project's main developer said Monday.

Mitsui Fudosan Co submitted a draft of the revised plan to the Tokyo metropolitan government after prominent figures such as the late Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto opposed the plan, citing the need to conserve the urban forest including the landmark Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Avenue.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites, a UNESCO advisory body, has called for the withdrawal of the redevelopment plan and has issued a "Heritage Alert," a non-legally binding request to conserve cultural heritage.

The new plan could see more than 120 trees, which are three meters or taller, saved. It would also see the distance between a new complex and the ginkgo avenue widened from about eight meters to 18 meters so as not to damage the tree roots.

The metropolitan government has requested entities involved in the project to present conservation measures before the trees are cut down.

The construction work was initially expected to be completed in 2036, and Mitsui Fudosan and other parties concerned will assess the influence of the review on the schedule.

The Jingu Gaien redevelopment project consists of the construction of two high-rise buildings housing a commercial complex as well as the relocation of a baseball field and rugby stadium in the area.

The metropolitan government approved the redevelopment plan in February 2023 and some demolition work began the following month.

"We know the area is a place meaningful to everyone," an official of the real estate firm said, adding that it will keep the public well informed about the project.

The developer is also considering holding meetings with local residents to update them on how the project is progressing.

In a letter sent to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike last year, Sakamoto, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning pianist who was battling stage IV cancer, said, "We should not sacrifice the precious trees of Jingu that our ancestors spent 100 years protecting and nurturing just for quick economic gain."

© KYODO