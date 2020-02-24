Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ghibli Museum to close through March 17 due to coronavirus

TOKYO

The world-famous Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, featuring the works of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, will be closed from Tuesday through March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The museum in Mitaka said that the decision was made after consultation with the city and that it will offer refunds for tickets already purchased for February and March visits.

The announcement referred to the Tokyo metropolitan government's policy to cancel or put off upcoming major events, with the next three weeks considered an important period to contain the outbreak.

The museum, led by Miyazaki since its opening in 2001, requires advance reservations for admission and only up to 2,400 visitors are allowed to enter each day.

