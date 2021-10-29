Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A rendering of the Imperial Hotel's revamped main building in Tokyo to be completed by fiscal 2036. Photo: Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects
national

Tokyo's Imperial Hotel unveils new design for main building

24 Comments
TOKYO

Imperial Hotel Ltd has unveiled the new exterior design for its aging main building in central Tokyo, which is scheduled to be rebuilt by fiscal 2036.

The new design by Paris-based Japanese architect Tsuyoshi Tane, based on a fusion between a Western palace and a tower, invokes the image of a staircase, with floor space narrowing with height.

"The Imperial Hotel will have a presence that can be recognized from any vantage point," the hotel's president Hideya Sadayasu said, as he highlighted the difference between his hotel and other luxury accommodations in the capital.

Tane, who also attended the press conference, said that his design will inherit the "jewel of the Orient" concept, which was used to describe the second remodeling of the main building designed by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and expressed his intention to use stone for the exterior.

The hotel was established in 1890 as a state guest house and has welcomed famous guests, including Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe and Helen Keller.

The main building has since been redone three times. The current structure was built in 1970.

The construction of the main building is scheduled to begin in fiscal 2031, following the completion of the adjacent tower's reconstruction in fiscal 2030, according to the hotel operator.

The project is expected to cost up to 250 billion yen.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

... and from the rendering, it even looks ugly. Compare it with the rebuilt Okura.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

It reminds me of the building of MI6 headquarters.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Let’s double down on ugly

1 ( +3 / -2 )

looks amazing!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

An exceedingly poor design. It looks as if the front part is missing.

But I am a master baker not architect so.....

0 ( +3 / -3 )

What a mess.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

That's a very poor design to say it politely...and the building schedule is laughable...what the heck, seriously, 2036....?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I might already be gone by then.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I actually like it. It could be though that compared to all the ugly crap that the Melbourne skyline has dished up in the past decade anything slightly creative stands out.

That and I do have a thing for stepped designs.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

It not only looks dated before it's even started, but far too close to the buildings at side and rear - start again, back to the drawing-board !!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

A place where deals will be made.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

It looks like a Stalinist era government building in this rendition; could look better with a proper display.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

I'm with Rob in that I quite like the upper part. The stepped design is retro, kind of 1930s, like the Tokyo Met Building (also retro) or the Empire State Building, the obvious example of the real thing.

The lower part is poor. There is a lot more design freedom when building five or six stories, and this wastes it. It could be made more explicitly Japanese, taking elements from the Kabukiza for example, or add more features that hark back to the FLW design.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not fan of the design but my principal concern is considering the floor size, are optimizing this scale design to create lightwell in order to reduce energy consumption. Also are how is the isolation, same part seems to look like lattice, is it actually be used to create vegetal wall ? Also should not there be more greenery in the roofs ? They should not just rely on nearby parks to compensate their carbon footprint.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

ugly++

3 ( +5 / -2 )

@borscht

Those were my exact thoughts. Would be a lovely fit for the Pyongyang skyline.

zichiToday  07:03 pm JST

I might already be gone by then.

Not to worry- You'll still be paying for all these profligacies: There really is no escaping.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The original, rebuilt at Meiji Mura is a graceful building.

The current structure is an eyesore.

The proposed structure is worse than the current structure.

Can you see the pattern?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

0rei0

zichiToday  07:03 pm JST

I might already be gone by then.

Not to worry- You'll still be paying for all these profligacies: There really is no escaping.

Are you saying even in the next life I will have to pay taxes?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Quite a big over dimensional Chrysanthemum Throne… and that’s why it fits of course. It’s surely more about the message, not for enjoying you with beauty or outstanding architecture.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Balcony view for everyone. That's what they want to do.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The original Imperial Hotel had a foundation that "floated" = one of the reasons it survived the Tokyo earthquake. Now being "earthquake proof" is a building standard.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

zichiToday  11:26 pm JST

0rei0

Are you saying even in the next life I will have to pay taxes?

You mightn't be here but your legacy will , so if they need more cash to prop up rebuilding works like the Imperial hotel, I'm sure they'll be more than happy to do some tax tweaking (One word, 'Ishihara': I rest my case). Wouldn't surprise me one bit if the Japanese authorities tried to enact such a relevant law, 'Afterlife duties': Those pork barrels don't pay for themselves.

Please don't give them ideas.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

it's an imperial design - it makes sense to me. What counts most to me is the view, quality service, and excellent selection of cuisine/food.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

After careful thinking I must admit, it is an ugly design for a number of reasons, not a single leaf of greenery, no Awnings, No Balconies, NO artistic curves, and so on.

The long rectangular windows gives you the confined feelings, making it look like an official government building or a city hall.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

