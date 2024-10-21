Tokyo's Jingu Gaien tree cutting may start by end of October

Trees in the Tokyo's leafy Jingu Gaien area may begin to be cut down by the end of the month, a company behind the controversial redevelopment project said Monday, after the metropolitan government accepted a revised plan.

The move comes after main developer Mitsui Fudosan Co announced the new proposal in September that would cut down fewer trees amid opposition to the project. A Tokyo government official said at a meeting that the new changes meant it "does not recognize the risk of significant effects on the environment."

Under the revisions, the number of trees standing at 3 or more meters to be cut down had been reduced from 743 to 619. A facility to be located close to the complex's famous ginkgo tree-lined avenue will also be built 18 meters away, rather than the previous 8 meters.

The original plan faced pushback from campaigners and notable figures, including the late Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto.

