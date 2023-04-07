Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: yama1221/Pixta
national

Tokyo's Kabukicho night-life district to have new skyscraper

TOKYO

A new 225-meter-tall skyscraper in the Japanese capital's popular Kabukicho nightlife district will open on April 14.

With 48 floors above ground and five below, Tokyu Kabukicho Tower houses two hotels and entertainment facilities like a theater, a concert hall and a movie house.

"We want it to be a facility that specializes in entertainment and motivates people to come to the area," said Tomoo Kimura, an executive officer of Tokyu Corp, which engages in railway and urban development businesses.

The theater can seat around 900 people and the concert hall has a maximum capacity of around 1,500, while the movie house has eight screens.

The tower includes a gym and spas for members and a food court offering "B-class gourmet foods," or unpretentious but tasty meals, from around the country at affordable prices for the general public.

Tokyu Kabukicho Tower is a few minutes' walk away from Seibu-Shinjuku Station and JR Shinjuku Station.

It also plans to have direct bus service from Tokyo's Haneda airport and Narita airport, close to the capital.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

