Tokyo's new Toyosu fish market opens doors to public

Members of the public visit the new Toyosu fish market in Tokyo on Saturday.

A new fish market in Tokyo's Toyosu waterfront district opened its doors to the public for the first time Saturday, with visitors able to view activity from behind the glass of an observation deck.

Tours started around 10 a.m. following tuna auctions, with some visitors viewing the sites where sales take place and posing for photos with a delivery truck exhibited in an aisle.

People also formed long lines at sushi and curry restaurants, and coffee shops that moved from Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market.

Although visitors could get close to the auction sites at Tsukiji, at Toyosu market they will have to view them from the second-floor observation deck.

Daisuke Mikami, a 48-year-old company employee from Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, said the new market was beautiful.

"Although Tsukiji was attractive as it was close to wholesale restaurants, the Toyosu site is safe for visitors," he said.

Toyosu market is open to the public from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, except for national holidays and occasional closed days.

