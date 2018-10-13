Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the public visit the new Toyosu fish market in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Tokyo's new Toyosu fish market opens doors to public

1 Comment
TOKYO

A new fish market in Tokyo's Toyosu waterfront district opened its doors to the public for the first time Saturday, with visitors able to view activity from behind the glass of an observation deck.

Tours started around 10 a.m. following tuna auctions, with some visitors viewing the sites where sales take place and posing for photos with a delivery truck exhibited in an aisle.

People also formed long lines at sushi and curry restaurants, and coffee shops that moved from Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market.

Although visitors could get close to the auction sites at Tsukiji, at Toyosu market they will have to view them from the second-floor observation deck.

Daisuke Mikami, a 48-year-old company employee from Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, said the new market was beautiful.

"Although Tsukiji was attractive as it was close to wholesale restaurants, the Toyosu site is safe for visitors," he said.

Toyosu market is open to the public from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, except for national holidays and occasional closed days.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Before, as soon as people got off the subway and walk closer to the Tsukiji Fish Market, the bad smell of rotten fish hit noses. No more of the bad smell at Toyosu?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Culture

You Have to See These Ridiculous Japanese CG Crime Reenactments

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Tokyo Narita International Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Miyagikyo Nikka Whisky Distillery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Now Has a Pringles Flavor Cup Ramen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 Reasons to Visit the Tokyo International Film Festival

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

50 Ways To See, Feel And Taste Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku