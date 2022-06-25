Tokyo's Nihonbashi bridge to see light again with expressway removal

Nihonbashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.
Metropolitan Expressway Co said the elevated expressway will be rerouted underground as part of a 320 billion yen renewal project.
The original Nihonbashi bridge, built in 1603, was the eastern terminus of the Tokaido road linking Tokyo, then known as Edo, with Kyoto.
The current stone bridge constructed in 1911 is a designated national cultural property.
Local residents had long protested that the expressway spoils the view of the 49-meter bridge. A former land minister in 2001 pledged to reroute the overpass in the Nihonbashi area, an upscale shopping district, but the plan did not proceed until 2018 due to the huge cost.
The expressway was built as part of the network connecting 1964 Tokyo Olympics venues with Haneda airport.
A significant portion of the expressway in central Tokyo was built over rivers and canals to minimize the need for land purchase negotiations and complete construction in time for the Olympics.
Metropolitan Expressway plans to construct a 1.1-kilometer underground tunnel in the area while removing the overpass by March 2041.
The project covers a 1.8-km stretch of the expressway between Kandabashi junction near Tokyo Station and Edobashi junction.
The cost of the replacement work will be shouldered by the expressway operator, municipalities and companies planning the redevelopment of the Nihonbashi area.© KYODO
Gaijinjland
Better late than never. The J government ruined Tokyo’s beauty all for the 64 Olympics. So much cheaper and easier to build expressways over the city’s intricate waterways. I remember the first time my family came over to visit me in Tokyo. They said it’s an amazing city but incredibly ugly and can’t compare to London, Paris or Rome.
JeffLee
And it's amazing that today, there is no direct dedicated rail link to Haneda.
Nihonbashi was the center of old Edo, more so than Ueno.
finally rich
2040...erh, ok? better than never?
Expressways are a big eye sore in Tokyo, lived in other key capitals before, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, Kanazawa etc. and my first impression as a daily driver after moving to Tokyo was what a dark, lonely city.. where is everyone? Tokyo people are crowded inside big train stations, depatos, shopping streets and underground labyrinths, if you drive around the city hub you barely find people or get any sunlight under these countless expressways, everywhere else in Japan is pretty open, it feels good to have a walk in the open city without elbowing each other. Many of my clients coming from abroad got wowed by the fact you can get to the expressways from virtually any point in the city, but there is a price..hopefully all gone when we finally get to start driving those flying cars