Tokyo's population dips 1st time in 26 years

TOKYO

Tokyo's estimated population dropped to 13,988,129 as of New Year's Day, down 48,592 from a year earlier, the first decrease in 26 years amid the coronavirus pandemic, the metropolitan government said Monday.

The population in central Tokyo's 23 wards fell 49,891 from a year earlier, with only Chuo, Taito, and Sumida wards observing gains, while that of cities excluding those in rural areas increased 2,089, according to the local government.

The capital's total population also declined for the eighth consecutive month since June 2021, down 9,872 from the previous month.

The monthly estimates were formulated using basic resident registrations of municipalities based on the national census conducted in October 2020.

I guess this is mostly because of deaths because Kyodo News reported four days ago that “People moving into the Japanese capital outnumbered those leaving by 5,433 last year.”

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2022/01/3227e69cd256-net-population-influx-into-tokyo-hits-lowest-in-2021-amid-pandemic.html

