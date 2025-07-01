 Japan Today
Go-karts are seen in Shibuya, Tokyo. Image: iStock/ai_yoshi
national

Tokyo's Shibuya area tells go-kart firms to register amid complaints

4 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Tuesday began requiring rental go-kart service operators to register with it when they set up business in the area amid public complaints about the vehicles.

Go-kart rides on public roads have been popular among foreign tourists to visit sightseeing spots, including the Shibuya scramble crossing and Tokyo Tower, but their driving behavior and the vehicles' noise have often been sources of friction.

Amid the lack of a law regulating the business, the municipality has revised an ordinance to mandate the operators to register, provide information, including driving routes and vehicle number plates, and submit a written oath on safety.

There is no penalty for not complying with the rules, but such businesses will be disclosed on the ward's website. The requirements are voluntary for the four companies already operating go-kart businesses at six locations there, according to the ward.

"We ask the operators to coexist with the local community," a Shibuya official said, adding legislation on such businesses should be debated.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
"We ask the operators to coexist with the local community,"

Why are Tokyo governments so soft on these operators? (I think I know why.)

Same goes for those annoying advertising trucks cruising around Shinjuku.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

There is no penalty for not complying with the rules

The definition of pointless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Typical reaction to anything new. It automatically gets put into the “suspicious” box, and eventually efforts are made to repress it because nobody likes something they can’t control.

If these go-karts get stomped on that’s just the thin edge of the wedge.

They should be supported on principle. Society is not going to change without challenges, even ridiculous ones.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

With all the rules in Japan, I am surprised they even allow those death traps on the road

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

