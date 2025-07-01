Tokyo's Shibuya area tells go-kart firms to register amid complaints

Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Tuesday began requiring rental go-kart service operators to register with it when they set up business in the area amid public complaints about the vehicles.

Go-kart rides on public roads have been popular among foreign tourists to visit sightseeing spots, including the Shibuya scramble crossing and Tokyo Tower, but their driving behavior and the vehicles' noise have often been sources of friction.

Amid the lack of a law regulating the business, the municipality has revised an ordinance to mandate the operators to register, provide information, including driving routes and vehicle number plates, and submit a written oath on safety.

There is no penalty for not complying with the rules, but such businesses will be disclosed on the ward's website. The requirements are voluntary for the four companies already operating go-kart businesses at six locations there, according to the ward.

"We ask the operators to coexist with the local community," a Shibuya official said, adding legislation on such businesses should be debated.

