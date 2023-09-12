Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ken Hasebe, mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, speaks at a press conference at the ward office on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Shibuya mayor says 'Don't come' for Halloween

5 Comments
TOKYO

The mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Tuesday implored people to stay away from the popular district on Halloween, citing safety concerns for the night that usually attracts large crowds of partygoers every year.

Ken Hasebe said it would "not be surprising" if an accident like the one that happened in Seoul last year also occurred in Shibuya, referring to a fatal overcrowding incident in the neighboring country.

Over 150 people were killed in the crowd crush on Oct 29 in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district after tens of thousands gathered to join the first Halloween revelry since COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

"I don't want people to come to Shibuya if they're only coming for Halloween," Hasebe told a press conference, adding that the district is not a party venue.

Drinking on the streets has become normalized on the day, with fights and large amounts of trash also posing safety risks, he said.

Many people, including visitors from abroad, are expected to converge in the district, known for its iconic scramble crossing, for Halloween after the country downgraded the legal status of COVID-19 to the same as seasonal influenza earlier this year.

The Tokyo ward will ban drinking around Shibuya Station from the evening of Oct 27 through early Nov 1, and stores around the area will be requested to restrict alcohol sales on Oct 28 and 31. About 100 security guards are expected to be deployed, while the district will amp up messaging for inbound visitors.

Hasebe also asked people to refrain from coming to the area in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

When the last time people really listen to their major? And avoid have fun Halloween?

https://www.japan.travel/en/blog/halloween-in-japan/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1l1JyZbN1I

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

OK, don't come to Shibuya. But Japan's a pressure-cooker the craziness has to get out somehow, Mr. Mayor.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Move it up the road to Yoyogi park, problem solved.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

"I don't want people to come to Shibuya if they're only coming for Halloween," Hasebe told a press conference, adding that the district is not a party venue.

Perfect Ok Boomer moment, Japanese edition.

Shibuya is a district of tranquil manors with gentlemen puttering around in their gardens and having drinks in their members only clubs.

Saw and interview with a drinking/dining establishment owner and they are just upset people are enjoying themselves without the need to enter their overpriced establishments.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

adding that the district is not a party venue

That makes me wonder about all that vomit, empty highball cans, cigarette butts and other smelly debris strewn on the sidewalks and streets that I always step around when walking through the district in the early morning.

The guy is of a Japanese generation who believes an "entertainment district" is a concentration of department stores and kissaten.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

@sakurasuki

Maybe you don't understand than.

There is no enforcement inplace. So people are free to come and go.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

